CBI Arrests DGCA Deputy Director General and Reliance Senior Vice President in Drone Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 18 April 2026 arrested a Deputy Director General at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and a Senior Vice President at Reliance Industries in an alleged bribery case. The case centres on an alleged ₹2.5 lakh payment made to facilitate the clearance of regulatory applications for drone imports in favour of a Jio subsidiary.

The accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula of the DGCA’s Airworthiness Directorate, and Bharat Mathur of Asteria Aerospace Ltd., a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani. The company operates within the drone technology space, provides aerial intelligence solutions and has deployed more than 400 drones, according to its website.

According to the CBI, the case was registered after receiving information that a public servant had demanded “undue advantage” from private individuals in exchange for clearing applications pending with the aviation regulator. The applications were linked to drone imports by Asteria Aerospace.

Investigators allege that the arrangement involved a payment of ₹5 lakh per application file. Three such applications were under consideration, taking the total agreed amount to ₹15 lakh. The agency stated that Mathur had contacted Devula in March 2026 to check the status of these applications. During subsequent discussions, the alleged terms of payment were finalised.

On 17 April 2026, Mathur reportedly met Devula at the DGCA office in Delhi, where he was assured that the approvals would be processed the same day. The following day, Devula allegedly instructed him to deliver part of the payment at Essex Farms near the IIT Delhi flyover. Acting on this information, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended both individuals while ₹2.5 lakh was being exchanged.

The agency confirmed that the cash amount was recovered on the spot. Both accused have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal conspiracy and bribing a public servant.