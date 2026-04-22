CBI Arrests DGCA Deputy Director General and Reliance Senior Vice President in Drone Bribery Case

Key Points
The CBI arrested a senior DGCA official and a Reliance-linked executive over an alleged ₹2.5 lakh bribe to clear drone import applications.
Investigators allege ₹5 lakh per file was fixed for three pending approvals linked to Asteria Aerospace, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms.
Searches recovered ₹37 lakh in cash and valuables, pointing to a wider corruption network under investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 18 April 2026 arrested a Deputy Director General at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and a Senior Vice President at Reliance Industries in an alleged bribery case. The case centres on an alleged ₹2.5 lakh payment made to facilitate the clearance of regulatory applications for drone imports in favour of a Jio subsidiary.
The accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula of the DGCA’s Airworthiness Directorate, and Bharat Mathur of Asteria Aerospace Ltd., a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani. The company operates within the drone technology space, provides aerial intelligence solutions and has deployed more than 400 drones, according to its website.
According to the CBI, the case was registered after receiving information that a public servant had demanded “undue advantage” from private individuals in exchange for clearing applications pending with the aviation regulator. The applications were linked to drone imports by Asteria Aerospace.
Investigators allege that the arrangement involved a payment of ₹5 lakh per application file. Three such applications were under consideration, taking the total agreed amount to ₹15 lakh. The agency stated that Mathur had contacted Devula in March 2026 to check the status of these applications. During subsequent discussions, the alleged terms of payment were finalised.
On 17 April 2026, Mathur reportedly met Devula at the DGCA office in Delhi, where he was assured that the approvals would be processed the same day. The following day, Devula allegedly instructed him to deliver part of the payment at Essex Farms near the IIT Delhi flyover. Acting on this information, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended both individuals while ₹2.5 lakh was being exchanged.
The agency confirmed that the cash amount was recovered on the spot. Both accused have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal conspiracy and bribing a public servant.
Subsequent searches at multiple locations, including the residence of the DGCA official, led to the seizure of ₹37 lakh in cash, along with gold, silver and several digital devices. Investigators said the findings indicate a possible pattern of similar transactions and have widened the scope of the probe to identify other individuals who may be involved.
The FIR also suggests that Devula may have acted “in connivance with private entities”, raising concerns about a broader network facilitating regulatory clearances in exchange for bribes. Officials indicated that the identities of additional accused persons mentioned in the case are yet to be established.
The case has drawn attention due to the seniority of the DGCA official involved and the corporate profile of the private party. The DGCA plays a critical role in ensuring aviation safety and regulatory compliance, including approvals related to aircraft and emerging technologies such as drones.
The arrests come at a time when the aviation regulator is already under scrutiny over operational challenges and oversight issues in the sector. Officials have previously flagged staffing shortages and increasing pressure on regulatory mechanisms amid rapid growth in aviation and related technologies.
Reliance Industries, in response to the development, distanced itself from the alleged transaction. A company spokesperson stated that Bharat Mathur was engaged as a consultant and that the company was “not aware of any transaction involving him of the nature being referred to, nor have we approved any such unauthorised transaction.”
Asteria Aerospace has not responded to the development.
The timing of the case has also drawn attention as Jio Platforms prepares for what is expected to be India’s largest-ever IPO. Reports indicate that global investors may pare down stakes ahead of the listing, adding to scrutiny around the group’s regulatory engagements.
[DS]
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