A Guide to Influencing Public Policy in 2023

By: Shreya Jain

In a rapidly changing world, it’s essential to understand that many of the decisions made by governments regarding policy are usually influenced in some way, shape or form. The public, lobby groups and other groups use various tactics to influence these decisions – from utilising creative techniques ranging from citizen engagement initiatives to data-driven tactics.

In this blog post, we will outline public policy and its influences. We will also go through some ways to most effectively influence public policy decisions that shape society today as we prepare for 2023 and beyond.

Understanding Public Policy and its Influences

Public policy is a set of laws, regulations and programs put in place by the government to direct public activity and ensure that citizens are informed and have access to necessary resources. It involves implementing laws or regulations to promote society's general welfare and solve public problems. Professionals study courses such as the master’s of public policy for background and a career path.

There are a variety of influences that shape public policy, such as citizens, political leaders and special interest groups. Citizens influence public policy by participating in elections, voicing their opinion on social media, contributing to public discourse or through political movements. Political leaders may influence public decisions by introducing bills or pushing for policy changes. Special interest groups can also shape public policy by advocating for specific issues and lobbying decision-makers to address their concerns.