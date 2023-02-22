Botswana: Southern African nation loses third of rhinos to poaching

GABORONE, BOTSWANA — Botswana revealed on Monday that it suffered a huge spike in rhino poaching during five years through 2022, translating to about a third of its population of the endangered species.

In all, 138 rhinos were slaughtered from 2018 to last year, Tourism minister Philda Kereng told parliament.

This compares to two rhinos poached in the preceding five years from 2012 to 2017, according to official figures.

Statistics that Kereng presented to parliament showed killings suddenly rose to seven in 2018, before spiking to 30 the following year. In 2020 the killings rose sharply again to 62, then halved to 33 in 2021 before dropping to six last year.