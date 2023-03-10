In Somalia, women journalists are changing the narrative

By: Kate Bartlett

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — As a school kid in Mogadishu, Farhia Mohamed Kheyre spoke in an unusual way. When her teachers asked questions in class, Kheyre would answer in a newsreader’s voice, she told VOA, bursting into laughter at the recollection.

She was copying the news presenters she heard daily when her family listened to the radio.

But when it came to pursuing a career in journalism — a male-dominated profession in Somalia — her father was against it.

He was worried for her safety due to the insurgency by the militant group al-Shabab. Some of her other family members were concerned that a job in media went against cultural and religious norms in the Muslim country.

That’s a problem common among Somalia’s female journalists, many of whom defy family and societal expectations to do work that they believe is integral to their nation’s future.

“Freedom is important,” said Kheyre, 29, who now heads the Somali Women Journalists Organization, an advocacy group fighting for the rights of women in an industry that she and others say is rife with sexual harassment and discrimination.