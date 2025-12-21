Nine Killed, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting at South Africa Township Tavern

At least nine people were killed and around 10 others injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a tavern and nearby streets in Bekkersdal township in South Africa’s West Rand region, police said on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The attack marks the second mass shooting reported in the country this month.

The shooting occurred at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, an impoverished township southwest of Johannesburg. Police said several victims were targeted inside the tavern, while others were shot indiscriminately on the streets as the attackers fled the scene.