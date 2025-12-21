Nine Killed, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting at South Africa Township Tavern

Unknown gunmen opened fire at a tavern and surrounding streets in Bekkersdal township
At least nine people died in the incident leaving several other injured
Police have deployed multiple specialised units, launched a manhunt for the suspects
At least nine people were killed and around 10 others injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a tavern and nearby streets in Bekkersdal township in South Africa’s West Rand region, police said on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The attack marks the second mass shooting reported in the country this month.
The shooting occurred at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, an impoverished township southwest of Johannesburg. Police said several victims were targeted inside the tavern, while others were shot indiscriminately on the streets as the attackers fled the scene.
Gauteng province police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said some victims were randomly shot by unknown gunmen. The attackers opened fire on tavern patrons and continued shooting as they escaped. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said a full-scale investigation has been launched and multiple specialised units have been deployed, including crime intelligence, serious crime investigators, forensic teams, and the provincial crime scene management unit.
“The provincial crime scene management team has arrived, and a team from the local criminal record centre is here. Our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence, and the provincial crime detective team are also on the scene,” Kekana said.
No arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Bekkersdal lies near some of South Africa’s major gold mines and is part of the Rand West City local municipality, an area marked by high unemployment and poverty following the decline of gold mining.
The shooting follows another deadly attack earlier this month. On December 6, 2025, gunmen stormed a hostel near the capital, Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child. That incident also involved attackers firing randomly at people gathered at an alleged illegal alcohol outlet.
