Vicious Chimpanzee ‘Civil War’ Breaks Out In Uganda, As Rival Factions of Chimps Engage In Brutal Warfare Against Each Other

It is animal nature to engage in vicious fights over food and resources and social hierarchies. The concept of War— exemplified by territorial occupations, planned lines of attack, and formation of alliance— has long been considered an exclusively human concept. However, long-term research conducted by the Kibale Chimpanzee Project in Uganda’s Kibale National Park shows that this is not the case.

Deep within the forests of this national park, the largest known community of wild chimpanzees has split into two rival groups that have been locked in brutal warfare over several years. The intensity and complexity of the aggression, along with the breakdown of previously strong social bonds, have led many to compare this conflict to human civil wars.

How did the conflict begin?

For nearly two decades, the Ngogo chimpanzee community lived in relative peace, with strong social relationships between each other and high levels of cooperation amongst them. However, this harmonious bind began to fray over time, particularly between 2015 and 2018. According to the study ‘Lethal conflict after group fission in wild chimpanzees’ from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Texas, the deaths of key older males who had served as ‘social bridges’ played a major role in triggering the chaos within the community.

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"Biting, pounding the victim with their hands, dragging them, kicking them - mostly adult males, but sometimes adult females participate in the attacks," said Primatologist, Aaron Sandel, lead author of the study.