2026 has been a year of animals reminding the world of their emotional, intellectual, and cognitive abilities. From the viral nihilistic penguin meme to Punch the Monkey, stories about these animals connected people around the world and kept everyone hooked on their emotional journeys. \

On May 2, 2026, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Bet and Capture team received information about a week-old baby hippo at Oloiden Resort in Naivasha that was trying to call out to its mother after she died.

Meet Bumpy the Hippo!

The infant hippo, just a week old, was found confused and helpless, trying to wake up his mother. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) wrote, “He was calling out to his mother and nudging her with his blunt little nose, desperately hoping for a response.” According to reports, the young hippo’s mother most likely lost her life in a “territorial fight.” After she died, the infant remained by her side.

With nowhere else to go, the KWS and SWT team took him to Nairobi to care for him. There, they named the young hippo Bumpy.

Bumpy, who had just been born and orphaned, spent his first night at a nursery. He was fed warm milk and even “swaddled in a red blanket.” One particularly emotional moment was that Bumpy remained by his keeper’s side the entire time. He slept on caretaker Simon’s arm and became completely attached to his caretakers for comfort and nurture.