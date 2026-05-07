This One-Week-Old Hippo Was Rescued After He Was Found Nudging His Dead Mother. Meet Bumpy the Hippo, Who Loves His Keepers

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2026 has been a year of animals reminding the world of their emotional, intellectual, and cognitive abilities. From the viral nihilistic penguin meme to Punch the Monkey, stories about these animals connected people around the world and kept everyone hooked on their emotional journeys. \
On May 2, 2026, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Bet and Capture team received information about a week-old baby hippo at Oloiden Resort in Naivasha that was trying to call out to its mother after she died.
Meet Bumpy the Hippo!
The infant hippo, just a week old, was found confused and helpless, trying to wake up his mother. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) wrote, “He was calling out to his mother and nudging her with his blunt little nose, desperately hoping for a response.” According to reports, the young hippo’s mother most likely lost her life in a “territorial fight.” After she died, the infant remained by her side.
With nowhere else to go, the KWS and SWT team took him to Nairobi to care for him. There, they named the young hippo Bumpy.
Bumpy, who had just been born and orphaned, spent his first night at a nursery. He was fed warm milk and even “swaddled in a red blanket.” One particularly emotional moment was that Bumpy remained by his keeper’s side the entire time. He slept on caretaker Simon’s arm and became completely attached to his caretakers for comfort and nurture.
The very next morning, Bumpy was placed in a helicopter. He was not fazed by the experience at all; instead, he climbed onto Keeper Joseph’s lap and flew to the Kaluku nursery.
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust stated that Kaluku is an ideal place for a hippo to grow up and wrote that Bumpy will one day join the others at the Athi river of the nursery. “But for now, he has a lovely pool to paddle in. True to hippo form, he spends a lot of the day submerged — but never alone,” they wrote.
His habits are quite adorable. He enjoys taking naps in the shade on his mattress and loves resting his head on his caretaker’s lap. SWT has even given him a bean bag that feels like a mother’s touch.
Bumpy and his new friend Musumbi, a one-year-old hippo already living at Kaluku, have their own personal spaces there. The one-week-old hippo absolutely adores his caretakers, following them around all day and staying by their side for naps and cuddles.
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