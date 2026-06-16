Ghana’s Queer Movement is Losing a Fight it Could be ‘Winning’

Every organization seems to be doing the same thing at the same time. When the anti-LGBTQ+ bill was first introduced in 2021, I stood at the forefront of public advocacy as the then communications director for LGBT+ Rights Ghana. I witnessed intense outrage, not only from the public but also from the same organizations that were supposed to stand and fight alongside us. They closed their offices and pointed fingers at me for daring to challenge the status quo.

Fast forward to today: the bill was reintroduced to parliament and passed last month, and the collective response has been a uniform chorus of outrage. While morally justified, it is strategically lazy, allowing the government and the bill’s proponents to consolidate their defenses against a single, predictable enemy.

The UN resolution on the slave trade was a golden opportunity to change the architecture of the battlefield. It was a moment when activists in Ghana had leverage. The government sought global legitimacy and praise for its moral leadership on historical atrocities. It wanted the world to see it as a defender of the oppressed.

Where were the queer organizations? In all honesty, I wasn’t surprised. Reflecting on the fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) for Ghana at the UN in Geneva in 2022, I witnessed how unprepared and unwilling the majority of representatives from Ghana’s queer organizations were to engage in actual diplomatic work. On November 29, 2022, the date set aside to assess Ghana’s human rights record, during which I served as the official speaker, highlighting the gross human rights violations against the LGBTQ+ community, they were nowhere to be found during the proceedings. They only appeared afterwards. Their excuse: “We couldn’t find the room.”

Imagine if, within hours of the resolution’s adoption, a coalition of queer advocates had issued a statement, not just condemning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, but drawing a direct legal and moral line between the two.

It took the efforts of a few of us to raise this point on X, which, thankfully, sparked some degree of conversation. One notable outcome was JustRight Ghana drawing Lincoln University’s attention to the matter, leading to the cancellation of an event to confer an honorary degree on Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, citing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as the reason.

This is the art of “dividing and conquering”: not dividing the community, but separating the government from its own narrative. It is about exploiting the hypocrisy that emerges when a regime occupies two contradictory positions.

Rather than uniting the entire political class against them, advocates could have used this moment to appeal to the self-interest of the very diplomats and politicians celebrating the UN win. They could have argued that passing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill days after receiving global acclaim for human rights advocacy would expose Ghana to accusations of rank hypocrisy, potentially undermining the very reparations dialogue the government claims to prioritize.

This approach would have required a level of strategic nuance that seems absent from the current movement. The obsession with “unity” within the advocacy space has bred a culture of conformity. There is no diversification of tactics. No group is willing to play the “bad cop” while another plays the “good cop.” No organization focuses solely on economic pressure, while another focuses on international law, and another builds domestic faith-based alliances. Instead, all fight for the same headlines, use the same language, and alienate the same potential allies with petty politics