The Seed Guardian of Brazil’s Caatinga

If the farmer’s living room draws attention for its richness of detail, his seed house is even more striking. Shelves hold jars and plastic bottles filled with hundreds of seeds in many colors and sizes. Across the floor, even more bottles. And dozens of gourds. He says he has more than 200 varieties of seeds.

One hundred years of preservation

Geraldo is known and celebrated as an important guardian of heirloom seeds in his region. “A guardian is someone who has several species of many plants, preserves them, and seeks out other varieties that are disappearing. He saves and multiplies them. We have species of seeds that have been planted for more than 100 years. We keep them to show the importance they have had, and the importance they may have for future generations,” he explains. “Today we see that most of these species are disappearing, whether native or cultivated.”

The family farm is located in the semi-arid Caatinga, where the climate is marked by long periods of drought, food is produced without pesticides, and the seeds are selected and stored. There are seeds for watermelon, pumpkin, cotton, and more than 70 types of beans: white, black, yellow, red, striped, artisanal, and more. There are also seeds for broad beans, okra, maxixe, castor beans, and peanuts. He also keeps seeds of medicinal plants. As for corn, there are countless varieties: white corn, used to make canjica; coruja corn, colorful and fluffy, with a large ear that is good for animals; black crioulo corn; Tupiniquim corn; catingueiro corn; cateto corn.

At the entrance to the seed house, a sign indicates that the initiative is supported by the One Land and Two Waters Program (Programa Uma Terra e Duas Águas) of the Semi-arid Network (Articulação do Semiárido), a coalition that advocates for living harmoniously with nature in the semi-arid region. The Center for Alternative Agriculture of Northern Minas, which promotes agroecology and the rights of traditional peoples and communities in the region, is also one of the organizations supporting Gomes’ work.

Climate change

The role of seed guardian began very early in Gomes’ life. At the beginning, there was no dedicated house for the seeds; they were stored in a corn crib. “And every passing year, we have been selecting these seeds. Today, what you find most often on the market are transgenic species,” he laments. He sells his seeds at open-air markets, at seed exchange fairs, or by order.

His preservation work faces many difficulties. “If you do not have a lot of patience and love for the seeds, you end up giving up. There are few incentives and few people who are interested in this work. And I look at the benefits you can gain from what you plant. It is a guarantee in the face of these difficulties, when there are so many pesticides. Because the entire planting system has changed.”

Geraldo maintains an agroecological field where he adopts an agroforestry system, or SAF. Walking through his property, he shows us fruit trees — such as tamarind, sugar apple, cashew, and jambolan — and medicinal plants. “It is a way of having everything at the same time: an integrated agroforest for food production and soil fertilization, in addition to preserving the environment.”