Escalation of Sexual Violence Raises Alarm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), violence against women has become increasingly alarming. Statistics from the first quarter of 2026 expose a major gender-based violence (GBV) crisis. Although the fight is mounting amid security vulnerabilities, social taboos, and citizen mobilizations, victims still suffer the consequences while the problem persists.

In just three months, healthcare professionals recorded more than 1,100 rape cases in the Uvira health zone, an administrative and operational health district located in South Kivu, eastern DRC. Behind this chilling statistic lies an all-too-familiar reality. Violence has become an everyday occurrence, severely impacting women and girls. Chronic insecurity, mass population displacement, and persistent discriminatory norms fuel this physical, psychological, sexual, and economic violence.

Despite several years of awareness-raising campaigns, victims seldom report such incidents. A fear of reprisal, stigmatization, and family rejection forces many into silence, hampering prevention and care efforts.

A statistic urging authorities to act

For civil society actors, these statistics are alarming. Mapenzi Manyebwa, a coordinator for the Uvira Civil Society for Sustainable Development (Dynamique de la Société Civile pour le Développement Durable, DSCDD), warns: