In Cameroon, Before the Scroll, There was the Dance Floor

Every holiday season, young people from Ebolowa in southern Cameroon and surrounding villages gather for community dance nights that combine entertainment, socializing, and economic activity.

In Ebolowa, Cameroon, it is already late when the music finally gets loud. Loud enough to draw people toward the dance floor. The village of Olem, in the Mvila Department, in the South region of Cameroon, is usually quiet at this hour. But on July 26, the night od their annual dance gathering, the atmosphere seems different. Young people have traveled from nearby communities, some coming directly from Ebolowa, for a night that many have been looking forward to for months.

The events are commonly known in French as “bals dansants”; community dance gatherings organized during the holidays. They are not necessarily formal festivals — there is no elaborate program, official ceremony, or institutional backing. However, year after year, people show up.

Dylan Akono, 23, lives and studies in Ebolowa. For him, returning to the village during the holidays for the bals dansants has become an annual tradition. “What I really enjoy about these evenings is the lively atmosphere. You get to meet and connect with so many people,” he shared in an interview with Global Voices. “Approaching people at the dance when you don’t know them can be difficult, so it’s easier to stick with your own group of friends.”

People from all over the region converge for the event. That’s the case for Alice Ateba, 21, who lives in Yaounde, the political capital of Cameroon. This was the first time she had attended the gathering in Olem. “This is a friend’s village. She told me about it, and I decided to make the trip out of curiosity. The evening has been really nice. It’s been a great experience,” she beams. The experience was positive enough that she wants to return. “ If I get the chance to come again, I will.”

The dance floor is the focal point of the event. It is little more than a patch of green ground, but after dark, it takes on the feel of a village discotheque. Low lights cast a soft glow over the space, while four sticks planted in the ground mark the boundaries of the dance floor. One opening serves as both the entrance and exit. Beyond it, the night continues around the dancers. Groups of young people stand chatting, while temporary bars and small stalls cater to the crowd. Inside the makeshift enclosure, the music takes over.

The event is open to anyone willing to participate, although young villagers make up much of the crowd. The informality may be part of the reason the gatherings have endured across generations. No invitation system is needed. The date is set. Word spreads. People come.