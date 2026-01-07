Convicted Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Free on Parole For The 15th Time, Opposition Flags ‘Selective Justice’

Why Is He Granted Paroles Before Elections?

An important question arises here: Why is a convicted rapist and murderer being granted paroles and furloughs, usually before elections? According to the The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1988, the State Government holds the power to temporarily release prisoner(s) on certain reasonable grounds. This clearly states that the decision lies with the respective state government to grant a temporary release to a prisoner.

However, a prisoner who is a hardcore criminal (convicted with rape or murder), cannot be granted parole, except only in certain circumstances, that too after the approval of a judicial bench, and for a limited period of time. Gurmeet Ram Rahim fits within the definition of a hardcore prisoner. This raises another question: Is he coming out illegally? The answer lies in the amendment of the aforementioned act, to The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

Although Gurmeet Ram Rahim fits within the definition of hardcore prisoner, in the recently amended act of 2022, he still can be granted paroles on certain grounds. The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, states that a hardcore criminal can be granted a temporary release of 10 weeks in a calendar year, provided that he has remained in the jail for three years continuously. This reason also doesn’t require the Court’s permission.

Is BJP Granting Paroles To Gurmeet Ram Rahim?

Therefore, this puts into question the state government’s authority on granting temporary release to hardcore criminals, such as Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The BJP has been ruling the state since 2014. Hence, it is a matter of grave concern as, according to the The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, BJP has a decisive factor in granting him paroles or furloughs, as pointed out by the Opposition and many critics. This also highlights the occasions on which he is released, such as before the elections. The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of using Gurmeet Ram Rahim for election benefits.

Being the Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda, a religious organisation, Gurmeet Ram Rahim enjoyed a mass following in Haryana.. His followers contribute to a significant electoral force, especially in Haryana’s assembly and parliamentary elections. His paroles and releases around election periods have drawn criticism from opposition parties, which have raised questions about political motives and vote bank politics. In Punjab, however, Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s influence has remained limited and controversial due to strong opposition from Sikh religious bodies, such as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal.

