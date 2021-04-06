Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Air Chief Marshal: IAF Will Use AI-Assisted Tech To Detect Threats In...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Air Chief Marshal: IAF Will Use AI-Assisted Tech To Detect Threats In Captive Networks

AI can give you models with impeccable logic to prove that the proposed solutions are the best

0
Air Chief Marshal
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on dais during the Air Force Day Parade, at Air Force Station Hindan, in Ghaziabad. Wikimedia Commons

Artificial Intelligence-assisted next-gen technologies would be employed for threat monitoring in the Indian Air Force’s captive networks, including the current network upgrades, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Monday.

“If we intend to utilize AI heavily in combat aviation, we may need to redefine or even abandon some traditional principles. These principles are not strict or templated. Essentially different nations with different threat perceptions would have different requirements and this would have evolved over a period of time and experience,” he said, at an E-symposium on Artificial Intelligence for Air Warriors organized by the FICCI here.

“AI can give you models with impeccable logic to prove that the proposed solutions are the best,” he added.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence in air warfare, he said that it can bring enormous changes in the way air wars are fought in the aerospace domain.

Air Chief Marshal
According to the IAF chief, AI will provide you with templates that have perfect logic to demonstrate that the suggested solutions are the safest. Pixabay

On Artificial Intelligence in the force, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said: “Our entire inventory management has been computerized and digitized and we have already started to work on AI-based formulation so as to come out with predictive maintenance or predictive threat scenario.”

“We have started testing AI and AI-based applications on some projects which are at different stages. We have already improved our operation efficacy by shrinking timelines in the entire chain,” he added.

ALSO READ: LG Collaborates With Telecom Operators To Establish AI services

On training strategy, the IAF chief said: “We have already working on effective training strategies where data recorders example are being used to identify outliers in pilot performance, be it in operations, exercises using AI techniques to determine the strong and weak points in terms of maneuvering or overall orientation, etc.”

He also said “to optimally use AI, we must first decide as to when the system should be supervised by the human and when not. This is the decision that should involve technical logic and questioning. Humans are designed to be more effective at problem-solving whereas AI thrives in an environment with high correlation and underlying patterns.” (IANS/KB)

Previous articleStudy: After COVID Mental Illnesses Will Be The Next Pandemic
Next articleUN Chief Warns, Covid-19 Exposes Social Disparity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost a quarter of online users always give apps and services permission to access their microphones or webcam, according to a global study of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Simple fetal heartbeat monitoring is still the best method for determining whether a baby is in distress during delivery and can reduce 30 percent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Insomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Insomnia -- a sleep disorder -- is likely to increase suicidal thoughts and actions, as well as anxiety and depression in people with schizophrenia,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost a quarter of online users always give apps and services permission to access their microphones or webcam, according to a global study of...
Read more

Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simple fetal heartbeat monitoring is still the best method for determining whether a baby is in distress during delivery and can reduce 30 percent...
Read more

Insomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Insomnia -- a sleep disorder -- is likely to increase suicidal thoughts and actions, as well as anxiety and depression in people with schizophrenia,...
Read more

Clubhouse Allows Creators Earn From Users Via Payments

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Invite-only audio meet app Clubhouse has announced to let creators earn money via its first monetization tool called Payments. All users will be able...
Read more

Old-Fashioned Trends Make A Comeback In Today’s Dating World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With changing times, the dating scenario has also witnessed major shifts. According to a recent survey, various old-fashioned trends are making a comeback in...
Read more

Signs If Your Dog Is A Cardiac Patient

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress has become the most widely used term which is engulfing not only humans but also companion animals. Although in pets, stress is linked...
Read more

‘Ajeeb Dastaans’ Helped Break Stereotypes, Says Nushrratt Bharuccha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says she had a splendid time shooting for the upcoming anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans". She adds that her role helped...
Read more

Ecology And Feminism: Ecofeminism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Feminism is a progressive movement dedicated to achieving social, political, and economic freedom for all sexes. It's about shifting people's perceptions of men's and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada