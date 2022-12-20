Capitol Hill Riots: US Congress House panel to make criminal referrals against Donald Trump

By: YASHWANT RAJ

A select committee of the US Congress is expected to vote on Monday to refer to the Justice Department at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump concerning the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The three charges are expected to be obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the US, and insurrection, as the attack has been called.

Aides of former President Donald Trump are also expected to be referred to the Justice Department - former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke and another lawyer John Eastman.

Criminal referrals such as these have no legal weight, but the Justice Department is already investigating the January 6 attack - led by the special counsel, Jack Smith, who has added a new sense of urgency.