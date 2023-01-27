Lunar New Year: President Biden hosts event amidst shock over shootings

A 72-year-old Asian American man is suspected of killing 11 people of Asian descent in Monterey Park on Saturday. And a 66-year-old Asian American man has been charged with killing seven people two days later in Half Moon Bay. The dead include Chinese and Latino farm workers. Motives for the shootings are still being sought.

On Wednesday Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Monterey Park to meet with victims’ families and call for action on gun control.

"We will always, as a compassionate nation, mourn for the loss and pray for those who survive and are recovering,” Harris said. “But we must also require that leaders in our nation, who have the ability and the power and the responsibility to do something, that they act.”

Outreach

The Lunar New Year event was part of White House outreach efforts to the Asian American community and was “an important symbol of access and inclusion during a time of shock and sadness,” said Janelle Wong, professor of American studies and government and politics at the University of Maryland in College Park.

“The Biden administration has also recognized Diwali and the start of Ramadan, and all of these receptions are shared beyond those who attend, through print and social media,” she told VOA.