Antony Blinken backs NATO expansion and fighter jet sale in Turkey visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration supports the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, and expressed confidence that both Sweden and Finland will soon join the NATO alliance, as he visited Ankara for talks Monday with Turkish leaders.

The U.S. Congress must approve the $20 billion F-16 sale, which includes a Turkish request for 40 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits.

Blinken said during a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that he could not provide a timeline on formally notifying Congress about the proposed sale, but that he has been actively communicating the Biden administration’s support for the deal.

“This is very important for ongoing NATO interoperability and in the national security of the United States,” Blinken said.