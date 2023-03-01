Republican Nikki Haley calls Pakistan one of the 'bad guys'

Nikki Haley, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for White House, on Tuesday slammed Pakistan as one of the "bad guys" the United States had paid millions out of its own weaknesses.



Haley, who is a former ambassador to the UN, sounded here a bit like her former boss and present rival for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, who had plunged ties with Pakistan to new depths accusing it of lying and deceiving the United States despite getting billions in aid.



"A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone," Haley wrote in a tweet, adding, "A strong America won't be the world's ATM."



This was probably one of the few foreign policy pronouncements from Haley after she declared her candidacy for the Republican party nomination for the White House race in 2024. She is only second in the field after Trump, who took the lead months ago. More are expected to join in soon.