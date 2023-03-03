Antony Binken says he told his Russian counterpart to end the war and engage in meaningful diplomacy

Referring to the G20 Bali document, he said that only Russia and China had refused to sign it.

No consensus could emerge over coming out with a joint communique after the G20 Foreign Ministers meet, as sharp differences emerged among the member nations over the Ukraine crisis despite India's efforts, sources said.

Russia and China opposed any reference to Ukraine while Western nations led by the US sought a mention of the war in the joint communique.

Blinken added that despite opposition from two key members like Russia and China, the process could still go ahead even if there's no joint communique at the main G20 summit scheduled in September.

He, however, appreciated External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for coming out with a Chair's Summary at the meeting.