G20 India 2023: India's presidency is a big opportunity to push for a 'strong political signal'

India's G20 Presidency is an opportune moment to push for the "very strong political signal" to set the ambition expectations for COP28 and the Global Stocktake, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said at the World Sustainable Development Summit here on Friday.

"We are coming to the end of the technical phase of the Global Stocktake. But it is the following phase, the political piece, that requires elevation. It can only be affected by the political will and the support of all parties.

"In terms of moving the needle and within the G20, it is an opportune moment with India taking on the presidency," observed Stiell at 'Towards Equity and Climate Justice', a high-level session on COP28.

The Executive Secretary noted that the Global Stocktake, which is set to conclude at COP28 in the UAE this year, is an opportunity to look at "where we are and where we are not", and is more importantly, "an opportunity to course correct".