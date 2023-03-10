Congress, White House line up for another bruising budget battle

Relentless growth

While budget battles seem to be between one side wanting to cut spending and the other wanting to increase it, in reality the federal budget has grown relentlessly larger regardless of who is in power in Washington.

Twenty years ago, when President George W. Bush was in the White House, total federal outlays for fiscal year 2003 were $2.16 trillion. In 2023, federal spending is expected to exceed $6 trillion.

The largest segment of the budget is “mandatory” spending, meaning outlays that are required by law, such as Social Security payments and funding for Medicare, which covers senior citizens’ health care, and federal and military retirement programs.

Mandatory spending will make up approximately 63% of federal outlays in fiscal 2023, with interest on the federal debt accounting for about 8% more. The remainder, about 30% of the total, is considered “discretionary” spending, meaning that Congress must pass legislation authorizing it.

The largest element of annual discretionary spending in the U.S. is directed to national security and defense. The defense budget consumes nearly half of the discretionary portion of the federal budget, leaving the remainder of the federal government — everything from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Veterans Affairs — funded by about 16% of the government’s total spending.

Fight over debt

With few exceptions in recent decades, the U.S. spends more money than it takes in on an annual basis, resulting in a budget deficit, which must be funded by borrowing, and which in turn contributes to the national debt.

Both parties have contributed significantly to the debt but fights over it tend to materialize most frequently when there is a Democratic president and Republicans have control over one or both houses of Congress. This year, in control of the House, Republicans have vowed to force spending cuts on the Biden administration.