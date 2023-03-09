China's new Foreign Minister warns of potential US-China war

The US and China are heading towards inevitable conflict if Washington does not change its approach, China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a fiery press conference on Tuesday in which he also defended his country's strengthening relationship with Russia.

In his first media appearance as Foreign Minister, Qin Gang outlined China's foreign policy agenda for the coming years, presenting Beijing and its relationship with Russia as a beacon of strength and stability, and the US and its allies as a source of tension and conflict, the Guardian reported.

Qin said the Washington side claimed that it wanted to out-compete China but didn't seek conflict "but in reality, the US side's so-called competition is all-out containment and suppression, a zero-sum game where you die and I live".

"If the US does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrail can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation."