Donald Trump predicts his arrest

If Trump were to be criminally charged it would mark the first time in American history a former president is arrested.

“The fact that a former president of the United States may be indicted within hours or days is absolutely unprecedented if it happens,” said David B. Cohen, a political science professor, who researches presidential history at the University of Akron. “There’s a long history in the country of very powerful people avoiding any kind of accountability for their actions and this may be a situation which disproves a lot of the non-believers out there who think that there are two different systems of justice.”

Both Moss and Cohen noted Richard Nixon, who resigned as president in 1974 due to the Watergate scandal and was subsequently pardoned by his successor Gerald Ford, is the only former U.S. president to face the potential level of legal jeopardy confronting Trump.

Unlike Nixon, who faded into obscurity after his ignominious departure from the White House, Trump is running again for president after losing reelection to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 race. Only one president has ever achieved a non-consecutive comeback, Grover Cleveland, in 1892.

Cleveland, however, did not leave office the first time in 1889 mired in controversy, as did Trump in 2020.

“Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination,” noted Cohen at the University of Akron. “If he's not in jail and he continues to stay in the race I think he is absolutely going to be the nominee of the Republican Party.”