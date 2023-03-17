In Russia, censors take on truth online

By: Alexey Gorbachev

As Russia tries to control the narrative on the war in Ukraine, online news providers and aggregators find themselves in tricky territory.

Apps and even people who share information online have been hit with penalties. A Russian court in July fined Google more than $370 million for refusing to remove information about the war, including from YouTube. And earlier this month, a Siberian court sentenced a freelance journalist to eight months’ corrective labor for “knowingly distributing” what it called “false information” about the army in social media posts.

Andrei Novashov, who had worked for media outlets including the RFE/RL Siberia Realities project, is also barred from posting online for a year.

Kirill Goncharov, an opposition politician for the Yabloko party in Moscow, told VOA that since February 2022 Russia has been pursuing a goal of a complete “cleansing” of the internet.

Even discussions on Russian social media sites such as Vkontakte, or VK, can create legal issues, Goncharov said.



“The internet in Russia is censored, but this is actually part of the big picture — absolutely everything is censored here, from the media to entertainment content,” he said.

Lev Gershenzon, the founder of The True Story, an independent news aggregator, told VOA that data from the Russian portal Li.ru appears to show smartphone users in Russia being redirected to sites known for pushing pro-Kremlin narratives.