Biden Selects Female Admiral to Lead Navy; She'd Be 1st Woman to Be Military Service Chief

At the same time, the official acknowledged that Biden understands the historic nature of the nomination and believes that Franchetti will be an inspiration to sailors, both men and women.

Franchetti's nomination will join the list of hundreds of military moves that are being held up by Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama. He is blocking confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Franchetti is slated to serve as the acting chief beginning next month when Adm. Michael Gilday, the current top Navy officer, retires as planned.

Several women have served as military service secretaries as political appointees, but never as their top uniformed officer. A woman, Adm. Linda L. Fagan, is currently the commandant of the Coast Guard. She, however, is not a member of the Joint Chiefs.

The president, according to the official, said that Franchetti is the right person for the job and that moving Paparo to head Pacific Command puts the right person in that post.

The official declined to comment on Austin's recommendation. But news last month that the defense chief had recommended Paparo stunned many in the Pentagon because it was long believed that Franchetti was in line for the top Navy job.

A surface warfare officer, she has commanded at all levels, leading the U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Korea. She was the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and she did multiple deployments, including as commander of a naval destroyer and two stints as aircraft carrier strike group commander.