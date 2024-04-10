Skirting The Soviets: How 8 American Pilots First Circled The World

Skirting The Soviets: American aviator Lowell Smith faced a difficult choice as he led a squadron of four seaplanes over the Pacific Ocean in early 1924.

To the south, a wall of "snow and squalls" rose between them and Japanese territory. To the north, clear skies stretched toward the remote Komandirskiye Islands of Soviet Russia.

Smith opted to "take our chances with the Bolsheviks rather than face the wrath of the storms," and banked his aircraft toward Soviet territory.

Smith was one of eight pilots attempting the first circumnavigation of the world by airplane. The world-girdling attempt was intended largely to rekindle public interest in flying at a time when the United States was lagging behind European development in the aviation industry.

The mission required a team of pathfinding military staff to set off ahead of the planes and compile intelligence reports that noted possible landing sites and local quirks of weather for far-flung refueling sites.

U.S. diplomats then reached out to the 22 countries the aviators would need to pass through, and a network of resupply vessels and stations was prepared. The project was predicted to cost some $100,000, the equivalent of around $1.7 million today.

On April 6, 1924, four Douglas World Cruiser biplanes specially adapted for the task set off from Seattle, Washington. The aircraft were named after the four American cities of Boston, Chicago, Seattle and New Orleans.

The mission quickly ran into serious trouble when the Seattle crashed into a mountainside in Alaska. The two pilots survived the crash and found their way to civilization after several harrowing days in the wilderness.

With the never-before-flown waters between Alaska and Japan becoming increasingly unsettled as the planes neared, Lowell Smith and the other Americans secretly discussed the option of meeting a refueling vessel off the Komandirskiye Islands in Soviet territory.

It was a shorter flight than the stretch to Japanese waters but Washington at the time had no diplomatic ties with the Soviet Union and the entire country had been carefully avoided during the planning stage of the expedition. Relations with Moscow were icy after the United States had landed thousands of troops inside Russia amid that country's civil war six years earlier.