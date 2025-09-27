Harjit Kaur’s Painful Experience of Detention and Deportation After ICE Arrest

Recalling her arrest, Kaur said she had gone for her routine ICE check-in as usual, but after waiting for two hours, officers asked her to sign some papers. When she refused without her lawyer present, they told her they already had her fingerprints and informed her that she was under arrest. "They told me I was under arrest but never explained why," she told NDTV. During her detention, she described suffering from swollen feet, severe body pain, and sleepless nights.

The emotional impact on her family was equally devastating. Kaur was heartbroken, she could not even bid her family a proper farewell. She survived on chips and biscuits after repeatedly being served non-vegetarian meals, and on one occasion was allegedly handed a plate of ice when she refused meat.

For decades, Kaur lived in California’s East Bay with her sons and their families. Even after her asylum request was denied in 2012, she continued to attend her six-monthly ICE check-ins without fail. Her sudden arrest in San Francisco shocked her family and community. Observers say her case reflects a troubling trend of rising deportations of Indian immigrants under the Trump administration.