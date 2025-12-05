‘A Human Rights Disaster’: Report Details Torture and Chaos at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Julia Conley





Two immigration detention centers in Florida have gained notoriety for inhumane conditions since Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis , in close alignment with President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, has rapidly scaled up mass detention in the state, and a report released Thursday detailed how human rights violations at the two facilities amount to torture in some cases.

Amnesty International published the report, Torture and Enforced Disappearances in the Sunshine State , with a focus on Krome North Service Processing Center and the Everglades Detention Facility, also known by its nickname, “Alligator Alcatraz.”

As Common Dreams has reported , many of the people detained at the facilities have been arbitrarily rounded up by immigration agents, with a majority of the roughly 1,000 people being held at Alligator Alcatraz having been convicted of no criminal offense as of July.

Amnesty’s report described unsanitary conditions, with fecal matter overflowing from toilets in detainees’ sleeping areas, authorities granting only limited access to showers, and poor quality food and water .

Some of the treatment amounts to torture, the report says, including Alligator Alcatraz’s use of “the box”—a 2x2 foot “cage-like structure people are put in as punishment—which inmates have been placed in for hours at a time with their hands and feet attached to restraints on the ground.

