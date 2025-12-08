Leaked Memo Shows Pam Bondi Wants List of ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Groups Who Express ‘Anti-American Sentiment’

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brad Reed
A leaked written by US Attorney General directs the to compile a list of potential “domestic terrorism” organizations that espouse “extreme viewpoints on , radical gender ideology, and anti-American sentiment.”
The memo, which was by journalist Ken Klippenstein, expands upon National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (), a directive signed by President in late September that demanded a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts.”
The new Bondi memo instructs law enforcement agencies to refer “suspected” domestic terrorism cases to the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs), which will then undertake an “exhaustive investigation contemplated by NSPM-7” that will incorporate “a focused strategy to root out all culpable participants—including organizers and funders—in all domestic terrorism activities.”
The memo identifies the “domestic terrorism threat” as organizations that use “violence or the threat of violence” to advance political goals such as “opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the Government; hostility towards traditional views on family, , and morality.”
Commenting on the significance of the memo, Klippenstein criticized mainstream organizations for largely ignoring the implications of NSPM-7, which was drafted and signed in the wake of the murder of activist .
“For months, major media outlets have largely blown off the story of NSPM-7, thinking it was all just Trump bluster and too crazy to be serious,” he wrote. “But a memo like this one shows you that the administration is absolutely taking this seriously—even if the media are not—and is actively working to operationalize NSPM-7.”
Klippenstein also warned that NSPM-7 appeared to be the start of a new “war on terrorism,” but “only this time, millions of Americans like you and I could be the target.”
