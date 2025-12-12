Labor Leaders Cheer House Vote to Undo ‘Single-Largest Act of Union Busting in American History’

By Jessica Corbett

US labor leaders on Thursday celebrated the House of Representatives’ bipartisan vote in favor of a bill that would reverse President Donald Trump’s attack on the collective bargaining rights of 1 million federal workers .

Trump’s sweeping assault on federal workers has included March and August executive orders targeting their rights under the guise of protecting national security. In response, Congressmen Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) spearheaded the fight for the Protect America’s Workforce Act . They recently collected enough signatures to force the 231-195 vote, in which 20 Republicans joined all Democrats present to send the bill to the Senate.

“The right to be heard in one’s workplace may appear basic, but it carries great weight—it ensures that the people who serve our nation have a seat at the table when decisions shape their work and their mission,” Fitzpatrick said after the vote.