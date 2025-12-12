2020 Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Granted Interim Bail by a Delhi Court

A Delhi Court on Thursday, December 11, 2025 has granted Interim bail to Umar Khalid, to attend his sister’s wedding. He will be on bail for a period of two weeks, from December 16 to December 29. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai has granted him the interim bail, with certain restrictions on his freedom of movement, and on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 20,000, with two sureties of like amount.

Umar Khalid is only supposed to stay within the premises of his home, and the venue of the marriage ceremony. He also has strict guidelines not to use social media, contact any witnesses or hold public speeches.

Umar Khalid was arrested under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act), and various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). He, along with Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Gulfisha Fatima and others were arrested owing to a larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi Riots violence.