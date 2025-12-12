2020 Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Granted Interim Bail by a Delhi Court

Key Points:
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and others were arrested under UAPA by the Delhi Police in 2020.
They are accused of delivering inflammatory speeches and inciting violence that led to the Delhi Riots in 2020.
Umar Khalid has been granted bail by a Delhi Court to attend his sister’s wedding, owing to specific restrictions.
A Delhi Court on Thursday, December 11, 2025 has granted Interim bail to Umar Khalid, to attend his sister’s wedding. He will be on bail for a period of two weeks, from December 16 to December 29. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai has granted him the interim bail, with certain restrictions on his freedom of movement, and on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 20,000, with two sureties of like amount.
Umar Khalid is only supposed to stay within the premises of his home, and the venue of the marriage ceremony. He also has strict guidelines not to use social media, contact any witnesses or hold public speeches.
Umar Khalid was arrested under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act), and various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). He, along with Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Gulfisha Fatima and others were arrested owing to a larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi Riots violence.
Umar Khalid had previously applied for a bail petition hearing on September 2, 2025. The Supreme Court, in hearing its petition, reserved its verdict on bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others co-accused. He was accused of inciting violence and riots in Northeast Delhi, 2020 protesting against CAA-NRC.
Protests against CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act- National Register of Citizens) occurred in 2019-2020. Umar Khalid delivered powerful speeches against the act, and asked for a peaceful and constitutional protest. However, riots broke out in Northeastern Delhi between 23-27 February, 2020. It was one of the worst communal clashes India saw in decades, claiming over 53 lives and injuring more than 400.
Delhi Police started their crackdown against the conspirators and Umar Khalid was arrested in September 2020. Delhi Police accused him of inciting inflammatory speeches and provoking violence that led to the communal clashes. As of now, several bail hearings have occurred and no conviction has yet been made. His defence, consisting of senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Siddhartha Dave and others have argued that no credible evidence has been presented yet, and the case is being unnecessarily prolonged.
