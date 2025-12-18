India Temporarily Shuts High Commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna Amid Escalating Anti-India Protests in Bangladesh

Protesters Demand Release of Sheikh Hasina

Earlier on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, India closed its high commission in Dhaka, citing security concerns to Indian nationals in the High Commission. Protesters under the banner of ‘July Oikya’, an organisation consisting of several radical Islamists, marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. They demanded the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and raised other demands as well.

India also summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Riaz Hamidullah to lodge a strong protest over the deteriorating security situation in Dhaka. A press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, on December 17, 2025, states: “India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”

The press release also echoes sentiments of friendship, harmony and peace as India has had a long relation with Bangladesh, deeply rooted in cultural ties and the liberation struggle. The statement reiterates India’s stance on Bangladesh: “We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.” India has also called on Bangladesh to fulfil its obligations of providing safety and security to Indian nationals in Bangladesh.