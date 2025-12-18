India Temporarily Shuts High Commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna Amid Escalating Anti-India Protests in Bangladesh

Key Points:
India has temporarily closed its two High Commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna, amid worsening security situation in the country.
Protesters marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 demanding release of Sheikh Hasina.
India has strongly condemned the statements of NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, who threatened India’s sovereignty.
Today, December 18, 2025, India temporarily closed two more high commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna, amid anti-India protests leading to worsening security situation in the country. An Indian official at the High Commission of India in Dhaka informed the media that the recent protests in Rajshahi and Khulna forced the High Commissions to close down. The Dhaka High Commission, which was closed yesterday, December 17, 2025 has reopened and visa application processes have begun, he added.
Protests against India started from late noon, when protesters marched towards Rajshahi and Khulna High Commissions. When the Police barricaded and cordoned off the area after the High Commissions were closed, protesters staged a sit-in protest shouting their demands.
Earlier on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, India closed its high commission in Dhaka, citing security concerns to Indian nationals in the High Commission. Protesters under the banner of ‘July Oikya’, an organisation consisting of several radical Islamists, marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. They demanded the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and raised other demands as well.
India also summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Riaz Hamidullah to lodge a strong protest over the deteriorating security situation in Dhaka. A press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, on December 17, 2025, states: “India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”
The press release also echoes sentiments of friendship, harmony and peace as India has had a long relation with Bangladesh, deeply rooted in cultural ties and the liberation struggle. The statement reiterates India’s stance on Bangladesh: “We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.” India has also called on Bangladesh to fulfil its obligations of providing safety and security to Indian nationals in Bangladesh.
Tensions have yet not diffused between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh has seen a huge turmoil over the past few years, with the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government, and the riots that followed. In 2024, students protested against the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government regarding the quota in civil service jobs. Awami League had introduced an amendment that would allow reservation for the kin of Bangladesh freedom fighters.
This amendment faced a huge backlash by the students, and the supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Huge protests erupted in Dhaka, and the protesters even vandalised the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. The protests also saw a severe response from the Army, which fired upon them. Following the protests, riots broke out all over the country; and Awami League supporters, and minorities were targeted.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India and is currently living in exile here. Following the toppling of the government, an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Mohammad Yunus took over the reins of the country. However, riots broke out frequently and minorities were specifically targeted. More than a year now, Bangladesh plans to hold a full fledged general election in early 2026.
Amidst all the chaos, Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, on Monday, December 15, 2025 gave a provocative speech against India. Abdullah, former student leader, who led the protests in 2024, warned India of isolating the seven sisters of the Northeast, and offering shelters to extremists and separatists groups if India interfered in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
India responded strongly against the statement. India’s foreign ministry has slammed the false and provocative narratives given by extremist elements, and has condemned the Mohammad Yunus led interim government for not conducting proper internal investigation into the matter.
Regarding the statements of Hasnat Abdullah, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain said that the government doesn’t align itself with the provocative statements of Abdullah. Abdullah doesn’t represent Bangladesh’s government, and his statement should not be construed as such, he added. On security measures, he said that appropriate measures will be taken to maintain security of Indian nationals.
