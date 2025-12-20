From ‘Sleepy Joe’ to ‘Misery Index’ of Jimmy Carter: 5 US Presidents’ Tenures Defined by Donald Trump in His Presidential Library

Since beginning his second, nonconsecutive term as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump has continued to dominate headlines. From tax reforms and immigration policies to sweeping changes inside the White House itself, there has hardly been a day without Trump-related news.
One of the most talked-about developments has been the dramatic transformation of the White House. The historic East Wing was demolished in October to make way for a massive state ballroom, reportedly spanning 90,000 square feet and costing hundreds of millions of dollars. The Rose Garden, long known for its greenery, has been paved over and turned into a stone patio. Inside the building, Trump’s preference for gold and bold décor is unmistakable, with gold embellishments added to the walls and ceilings of the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room.
Among all these changes, however, one stands out the most — and is perhaps the most distinctly Trump-style. The White House now features a Presidential Walk of Fame, personally curated by President Trump himself. The display showcases images of former US presidents along with short descriptions written or approved by Trump.
In President Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame, former President Jimmy Carter is described as a well-intentioned leader. His presidency is portrayed as one marked by major challenges, including high inflation and unemployment, while still receiving some measured praise. The plaque notes that Carter served as an officer in the US Navy’s nuclear program and later as Governor of Georgia before being elected president in 1976.
Trump’s description says Carter’s single term was defined by high inflation, high unemployment, and a rising “misery index.” It mentions that he pardoned Vietnam War draft dodgers, signed the Camp David Accords, and created the Departments of Energy and Education. The plaque also criticises Carter for “giving away the Panama Canal for $1.”
The text blames Carter’s presidency for major global setbacks, stating that the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, communism spread around the world, and 66 Americans were taken hostage in Iran by a new fundamentalist regime.
After leaving office, the plaque strikes a softer tone, noting that Carter devoted much of his life to humanitarian work, including with Habitat for Humanity. It concludes by saying that many believe “President Carter was more successful after his Presidency than during it. He did wonderful things for Humanity!”
Next is former President Bill Clinton, who receives mixed and often backhanded praise. Clinton, once a friend of Trump, is acknowledged for signing major crime and welfare laws and overseeing balanced budgets during his presidency.
However, Trump’s description makes it clear that these achievements did not come independently. The plaque states that Clinton passed key legislation with the help of a Republican Congress, benefited from the 1990s “tech boom,” and succeeded “despite the scandals that plagued his Presidency.”
One of Clinton’s major policy decisions, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), is described as being “bad for the United States,” with the plaque noting that President Donald J. Trump would later terminate it. The description also outlines Clinton’s rise to power, mentioning his time as Governor of Arkansas and his unexpected victory over President George H. W. Bush. NATO’s military actions in Bosnia and Kosovo and the economic growth of the late 1990s are mentioned, again linking success to outside factors.
The plaque ends on a personal note, stating: “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”
Former President George W. Bush receives a mixed assessment. The plaque notes that Bush, the son of former President George H. W. Bush, was serving as Governor of Texas when he won the closely contested 2000 presidential election.
Bush’s presidency is described as being largely shaped by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, after which he led the war on terror. The plaque credits him with creating the Department of Homeland Security and leading the nation during a time of crisis.
However, Trump’s description criticises Bush for launching the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, stating that “both of which should not have happened.” These conflicts are presented as major failures of his administration.
The plaque also lists domestic initiatives such as tax cuts, the expansion of Medicare, the No Child Left Behind education law, and the launch of PEPFAR. It notes that near the end of Bush’s presidency, the country was hit by the “global financial crisis and a major recession.”
Now comes Barack Obama. Trump has never hidden that he does not like Black people, so of course the first Black president, Barack Obama, is not praised and is instead described in sharply critical terms. The plaque introduces him as “a community organizer, one-term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American history.”
Trump’s text attacks Obama’s major domestic policy, calling the Affordable Care Act “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable Care Act.’” He claims it led to heavy election losses for Democrats in Congress. Obama’s presidency is also described as a period of economic stagnation.
The plaque criticises Obama’s foreign policy, accusing him of approving “the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal” and signing “the one-sided Paris Climate Accords,” both of which Trump says he later ended. It also blames Obama for the rise of ISIS, instability in Libya, and Russia’s takeover of Crimea.
Trump’s description further claims that Obama harmed small businesses through excessive regulation, damaged the coal industry, and “weaponized” federal agencies against political opponents. It also accuses him of spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign and links him to what the plaque calls the “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.”
The section ends by noting that Obama’s chosen successor, “Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.”
Then comes Joe Biden. He faced the harshest treatment from President Donald Trump in the Presidential Walk of Fame. Biden was the only one in the walk of fame without his face. Instead, Trump used a photo of an autopen to represent him — a move meant to mock Biden and suggest that others were running the country for him.
The description calls Biden “Sleepy Joe” and “Crooked Joe,” and labels him “by far, the worst President in American History.” According to the plaque, Biden came to office in January 2021 “as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the United States.”
Trump’s text blames Biden for high inflation, a weaker US dollar, and rising fuel prices. It criticises Biden’s climate and energy policies, calling them the “Green New Scam,” and accuses him of ending US energy dominance. The plaque also attacks Biden’s immigration policies, claiming he “abolished the Southern Border” and allowed millions of migrants to enter the country.
The display further blames Biden for major global crises, saying his “weakness” led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. It also describes the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as “one of the most humiliating events in American history,” referring to the deaths of 13 American service members. The final section accuses Biden of being controlled by “Radical Left handlers,” using law enforcement against political opponents, and issuing pardons to what Trump calls “Radical Democrat criminals” and the “Biden Crime Family.”
It ends with the line: “But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!” That’s how Trump does it.
In President Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame, he is the only leader with two separate displays. The reason is that he served two terms, so there is one plaque for each term in office. Both plaques are filled with praise.
His first-term display repeatedly highlights what it calls “the Greatest Economy in the History of the World” and describes his 2016 Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton as a “landslide.”
The first plaque notes that Trump ran in 2016 under the slogan “Make America Great Again” and became the first person in US history to win the presidency without holding prior political office or serving in the military.
Trump’s first term is credited with signing the largest tax cuts in history, cutting federal regulations, rebuilding the US military, ending the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Accords, renegotiating NAFTA, destroying the ISIS caliphate, and signing the Abraham Accords. The plaque also praises Operation Warp Speed, claiming it saved millions of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The second display focuses on Trump’s return to office in January 2025, calling it a historic non-consecutive second term and another landslide. It highlights that Trump won the popular vote, carried all battleground states, and claims that every US state shifted toward the Republican Party. The plaque says he overcame the “weaponization of law enforcement” and even two assassination attempts.
According to the text, Trump’s second term marked the beginning of a “Golden Age of America.” It credits him with ending eight wars, securing the border, deporting criminal migrants, reducing inflation and energy costs, attracting trillions of dollars in investment, and signing what it calls the largest tax cuts. The second plaque ends with the declaration: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME.”
