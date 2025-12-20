From ‘Sleepy Joe’ to ‘Misery Index’ of Jimmy Carter: 5 US Presidents’ Tenures Defined by Donald Trump in His Presidential Library

Since beginning his second, nonconsecutive term as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump has continued to dominate headlines. From tax reforms and immigration policies to sweeping changes inside the White House itself, there has hardly been a day without Trump-related news.

One of the most talked-about developments has been the dramatic transformation of the White House. The historic East Wing was demolished in October to make way for a massive state ballroom, reportedly spanning 90,000 square feet and costing hundreds of millions of dollars. The Rose Garden, long known for its greenery, has been paved over and turned into a stone patio. Inside the building, Trump’s preference for gold and bold décor is unmistakable, with gold embellishments added to the walls and ceilings of the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room.

Among all these changes, however, one stands out the most — and is perhaps the most distinctly Trump-style. The White House now features a Presidential Walk of Fame, personally curated by President Trump himself. The display showcases images of former US presidents along with short descriptions written or approved by Trump.