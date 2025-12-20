As Epstein Files Are Released, Bill Clinton Takes the Entire Spotlight With No Sign of Trump; A Potential Cover-Up in Progress?

Key Points:
After months of postponements and diversions, the protracted and controversial Epstein files were released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on December 19, 2025.
However, what caught viewers’ attention was that the majority of the documents were heavily redacted. The long-awaited Epstein files delved into the questionable activities conducted by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at his properties, including the infamous Epstein Island. The attendees and so-called guests of Jeffrey Epstein included several high-profile figures from various industries.
One is the former President of the United States, some were among the biggest pop stars of all time, while others included a co-founder of Microsoft, whose net worth exceeds $103.7 billion.
The Epstein files and the demand for their public release have been in discussion for a long time. Their release comes after a law was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025. The DOJ released over 300,000 documents, including photographs of influential figures who were seen closely interacting with associates of the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The series of photographs released on Friday heavily focused on Trump’s friend and former President of the United States, Bill Clinton. The Epstein documents included numerous images of Clinton, who is also known for his infamous sex scandal involving his 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky.
In one of the photographs, a younger Bill Clinton can be seen bathing in a hot tub, with a section of the image redacted by a black square. In another visual, he is seen with two women swimming beside him in the same hot tub, one of whom has short black hair.
She is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.
Additional images that have gone viral include photographs of pop icon Michael Jackson and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.
The DOJ released a photograph featuring Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, singer Diana Ross, and three others whose faces were redacted. The image did not include Epstein but appeared to intensify long-standing allegations of paedophilia against Jackson.
Many users on the internet came to the defence of the pop icon, stating that the photograph was taken at the Apollo Theatre in New York in 2002, where Jackson’s final performances took place.
One user wrote, “it was already known that Michael met him once for help with financial and estate matters, which never materialised. Yet only Michael ends up in the headlines because he is always used as the scapegoat.”
Earlier on Friday, images released by the House Democrats also showed quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita engraved on different parts of a woman’s body. In the background of the image, a copy of the novel is visible. Lolita (1955) centres on the storyline of an older man’s sexual obsession with a child.
Apart from Clinton, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten, musician Mick Jagger, and Rush Hour actor Chris Tucker were also included in the series of Epstein-related documents. What surprised many was the little to no presence of Jeffrey Epstein’s former friend and the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.
The Epstein files released on December 19, 2025, put monumental limelight on Clinton, but many have noticed that there is no mention of Trump. The POTUS allegedly had a close relationship with the disgraced financier in the 1990s and 2000s, long before he took office in 2016.
Back in February 2025, Trump’s name appeared on the list of passengers who travelled on Epstein’s private plane.
Several Democratic lawmakers have claimed that the released documents are only the tip of the iceberg and that the administration is still withholding the full set of the controversial Epstein files.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “this set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice today is just a fraction of the entire body of evidence.” He further added that nearly 119 pages of one of the documents were completely blacked out.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated in an interview, “I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today, several hundred thousand were released, and over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”
