As Epstein Files Are Released, Bill Clinton Takes the Entire Spotlight With No Sign of Trump; A Potential Cover-Up in Progress?

The series of photographs released on Friday heavily focused on Trump’s friend and former President of the United States, Bill Clinton. The Epstein documents included numerous images of Clinton, who is also known for his infamous sex scandal involving his 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky.

In one of the photographs, a younger Bill Clinton can be seen bathing in a hot tub, with a section of the image redacted by a black square. In another visual, he is seen with two women swimming beside him in the same hot tub, one of whom has short black hair.

She is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

Additional images that have gone viral include photographs of pop icon Michael Jackson and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.

The DOJ released a photograph featuring Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, singer Diana Ross, and three others whose faces were redacted. The image did not include Epstein but appeared to intensify long-standing allegations of paedophilia against Jackson.

Many users on the internet came to the defence of the pop icon, stating that the photograph was taken at the Apollo Theatre in New York in 2002, where Jackson’s final performances took place.

One user wrote, “it was already known that Michael met him once for help with financial and estate matters, which never materialised. Yet only Michael ends up in the headlines because he is always used as the scapegoat.”