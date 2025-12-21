Islam Incompatible With West’s Foundational Values: DNI Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full “Politically Incorrect,” Warns of Growing Islamist Threat in US

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a speech at AmFest 2025, also known as AmericaFest, a large annual conservative political conference. During her address, Gabbard warned about what she described as the growing threat of “Islamist ideology” in the United States and parts of Europe.

The event, presented by Turning Point USA (TPUSA)—co-founded by Charlie Kirk—and its affiliated group Turning Point Action, is being held from December 18 to 21, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, and features several prominent speakers.

Gabbard, who has served as the eighth Director of National Intelligence(DNI) since 2025, argued that Islamist political ideology poses a fundamental challenge to individual freedom and democratic values. Speaking in the context of global security and domestic radicalisation, she said the threat “comes in many forms” and is already visible across Western societies.