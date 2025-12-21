Islam Incompatible With West’s Foundational Values: DNI Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full “Politically Incorrect,” Warns of Growing Islamist Threat in US

DNI Tulsi Gabbard said “Islamist ideology” poses a growing threat to individual freedom in USA and parts of Europe
She alleged that the Islamist clerics in US cities are trying to recruit and radicalise young people.
Gabbard argued that Islamist political ideology is incompatible with individual liberty which is America’s founding principles
United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a speech at AmFest 2025, also known as AmericaFest, a large annual conservative political conference. During her address, Gabbard warned about what she described as the growing threat of “Islamist ideology” in the United States and parts of Europe.
The event, presented by Turning Point USA (TPUSA)—co-founded by Charlie Kirk—and its affiliated group Turning Point Action, is being held from December 18 to 21, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, and features several prominent speakers.
Gabbard, who has served as the eighth Director of National Intelligence(DNI) since 2025, argued that Islamist political ideology poses a fundamental challenge to individual freedom and democratic values. Speaking in the context of global security and domestic radicalisation, she said the threat “comes in many forms” and is already visible across Western societies.
Referring to Europe, Gabbard pointed to Germany, saying that as Christmas approaches, authorities there are cancelling Christmas markets due to security concerns linked to extremist threats. Turning to the United States, she cited cities such as Dearborn, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she claimed Islamist clerics are “openly pushing this Islamist ideology” and “trying to recruit and radicalise young people.”
Gabbard also referred to a conference held earlier this year representing organisations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She alleged that the conference “issued a call to action to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law,” adding that this is already underway in places like Houston. According to her, this process is not a future possibility but is already occurring within US borders.
In her speech, Gabbard further pointed to Paterson, New Jersey, which she noted has described itself as “proud to call themselves the first Muslim city.” She claimed that local leaders there are working to introduce Islamic principles into governance structures, warning that such efforts rely on “laws or violence” to impose beliefs on others.
“The bottom line,” Gabbard said, is that under Islamist political ideology, “there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty.” Echoing remarks made by political activist, Late Charlie Kirk, she described the ideology as “fundamentally incompatible with our nation’s foundation of freedom.”
Gabbard framed the issue in moral and philosophical terms, arguing that American freedoms are derived from God rather than the state. She said this belief stands in direct opposition to Islamist ideology, which she claimed “deny that God is the one who has bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us.”
Tulsi Gabbard is an American politician and military officer who has served as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) since 2025. She began her public career in the Hawaii House of Representatives, serving from 2002 to 2004, before joining the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003. Gabbard was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005, where she served as a specialist with a medical unit and earned the Combat Medical Badge. She later rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve in 2021. Her national political career included serving as the US Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, along with a high-profile presidential campaign that expanded her national profile.
Suggested Reading: