Sharia Is Not One Law, But Three Layers: Why Europe ‘Doesn’t Understand Islam,’ Says Loz Moore

The Three Layers Of Sharia

Explaining further, Moore says that the first layer of Sharia, the Moral Framework, has personal duties, day to day obligations that an ideal Muslim must follow. These obligations describe how to pray, how to fast, how to wash before prayers, how to live a moral life and other such duties.

The second layer, the Legal Tradition describes the legal rules of Islam. It contains rules that are derived from legal jurisprudence, contracts, inheritance, marriage, divorce, testimony, financial rules, prescribed punishments and so on. Islamic scholars have preserved these laws in the four schools of Sunni thoughts, and various Shia traditions. Also, these laws were not optional historically, but obligated upon Muslims and formed the backbone of major Muslim societies.

The third layer of the Sharia, the Political Vision governs how Islamic society should function. It includes the authority of rulers, religious judges, the relation between Muslims and Non-Muslims, rules surrounding warfares and so on. This layer allowed various rulers to expand their empires and establish Islamic society, such as the Ottoman empire.

Moore further elaborates on why this understanding matters for Europe, and the Western world. This is because when Western leaders emphasise on the need to modernise Islam, they don’t understand the fact that Islam doesn’t allow reforms, or modernisation. This is embedded in its Sharia concept, that explains the Islamic Doctrine is unchangeable, and has been the same for over 1400 years. Moore says that thus, modernisation in Islam cannot be possible.

In another video, Moore explains his point further by saying that although the Islamic doctrine is rigid, Muslims on a personal level can modernise, keeping in mind Christian values, or the values of the West. He explains that Christianity allowed reforms and modernisation because it was not built on rigid laws, and Jesus didn’t write a legal code or systems of governance.

Moore says that Christianity reformed because its teachings are moral, spiritual and individual. Islam, on the other hand, is a legal code which describes rules for apostasy, blasphemy, political authority, gender roles etc… Therefore, to tackle its problems, Europe has to redefine its definition of religion, understand exactly what the sharia says, and how it is embedded in the political systems of Islam, he concludes.

