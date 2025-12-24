State AGs Sue Vought Over ‘Unlawful’ Scheme to Bankrupt Consumer Protection Bureau

Vought has advanced a tortured definition of “earnings” to argue the Fed lacks funds from which the CFPB can draw, leaving him with no choice but to allow the agency he and his far-right allies have long opposed to languish.

The new lawsuit argues that Vought’s position violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution. If allowed to stand, Vought’s refusal to seek CFPB funds would “make it all but certain that the CFPB will run out of funding completely in January 2026.”

California Attorney General Bonta said in a statement Monday that the Trump administration’s “latest effort to destroy the CFPB means that hundreds of thousands of consumer complaints will fall on deaf ears.”

“By refusing to fund the CFPB, even when legal and appropriate funding mechanisms are available, the Trump administration has sharpened its message that it does not care about affordability, that it does not care to be on the side of families and working Americans,” said Bonta.

The CFPB has been a target of big banks and other powerful corporations since its creation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The agency’s success—it has returned more than $21 billion to consumers since 2011—has only intensified efforts by corporate-friendly lawmakers and right-wing bureaucrats to gut it.