Mystery Deleted File 468 Raises Suspicion of a Cover-Up to Shield Epstein’s Former ‘Friend’ Trump? DOJ Restores Files After Backlash

The DOJ released the Epstein files but faced backlash after 16 documents were briefly removed and later restored.
Democrats alleged that File 468, linked Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump, fuelling cover-up claims.
The DOJ said the deletions were temporary and made to protect victim identities.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released the much-awaited Epstein files on December 19, 2025. However, the Trump administration’s attempt to address the lingering open secret faltered, as the majority of the released files were completely redacted.
Just hours after the release, 16 documents were removed from the Justice Department’s official website, sparking immense pressure from various parties for the restoration of the images.
It was believed that one of the photographs belonged to President Donald Trump, who has long been under scrutiny for his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump has been adamant about his relationship with Epstein, previously claiming that he severed all ties with the financier after his conviction in 2008. The disgraced financier was convicted on charges of procuring a child for prostitution.
However, his relationship with Epstein has frequently made headlines, along with several images of the former friends attending events together.
After facing backlash, the DOJ restored the deleted images with immediate effect. The deleted images were reportedly photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s credenzas, in which a few pictures of the President of the United States were visible.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee alleged that 'File 468'm was among the deleted files and that it linked Epstein to Trump. The committee highlighted the missing photo and posted the images on social media.
They also tagged Attorney General Pam Bondi and demanded transparency on behalf of the people of the United States. The post asked, “What else is being covered up?”
In one of the never-before-seen photographs, Trump was seen posing with a group of women, with one of them wearing a blue bikini on the extreme left. In another image, Trump was seen posing with his wife, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and his former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The DOJ dismissed all questions related to the deletion of some of the Epstein files on December 20, 2025. The Epstein files have long been a subject of controversy after it was revealed that several A-listers and influential figures had associations linked to the indiscretions of the disgraced financier.
The Justice Department explained that the deletions were made to protect Epstein’s victims. Earlier, the Southern District of New York had flagged a possibility that the now-restored images might reveal the identities of Epstein’s victims.
The DOJ wrote on its X account, “the Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims.” The department explained that the deleted images were restored after a rigorous review to avoid the release of any victim’s identity.
“After the review, it was determined that there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph,” the US Department of Justice wrote on X.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed the narrative that the administration is redacting the Epstein files to conceal information related to the President of the United States. In an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Blanche defended the DOJ’s decision and stated that “we are not redacting information around President Trump.”
Democrats have accused the authorities of withholding the complete Epstein-related files and claimed that the deletion of documents reeks of a “cover-up.” Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin said, “It’s all about covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn’t want to go public—either about himself or other members of his family and friends.”
The DOJ announced on December 19, 2025, that more than 300,000 documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation had been made public. Among the photographs released so far are images featuring several influential figures, including former President Bill Clinton, pop icon Michael Jackson, and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.
