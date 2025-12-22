Mystery Deleted File 468 Raises Suspicion of a Cover-Up to Shield Epstein’s Former ‘Friend’ Trump? DOJ Restores Files After Backlash

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released the much-awaited Epstein files on December 19, 2025. However, the Trump administration’s attempt to address the lingering open secret faltered, as the majority of the released files were completely redacted.

Just hours after the release, 16 documents were removed from the Justice Department’s official website, sparking immense pressure from various parties for the restoration of the images.

It was believed that one of the photographs belonged to President Donald Trump, who has long been under scrutiny for his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has been adamant about his relationship with Epstein, previously claiming that he severed all ties with the financier after his conviction in 2008. The disgraced financier was convicted on charges of procuring a child for prostitution.

However, his relationship with Epstein has frequently made headlines, along with several images of the former friends attending events together.