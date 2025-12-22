Bill Clinton Appears Repeatedly in Newly Released Epstein Files; Questions Emerge Over His 2006 India Visit

The US Department of Justice released over 300,000 pages of Epstein-related documents on December 19, 2025
Former US President Bill Clinton appears repeatedly in the files, including photograph of him relaxing in a hot tub with women
Journalist Deepak Sharma cited emails suggesting Ghislaine Maxwell may have been in India during Clinton’s 2006 visit
The long-awaited Epstein files were released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on December 19, 2025, triggering renewed global attention. The disclosure followed months of political debate and public pressure for transparency and came after a law passed by the US Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025, mandating the release of material linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The DOJ made public more than 300,000 pages of documents, including emails, photographs, flight records, and investigative material detailing Epstein’s network and activities. However, a substantial portion of the files was heavily redacted, prompting criticism from lawmakers and victims, who said the disclosures represented only a limited view of the available evidence.
Among the many prominent names mentioned, former US President Bill Clinton drew particular attention due to multiple photographs placing him in social settings associated with Epstein. One image, in particular, shows Clinton nearly naked while relaxing in a hot tub with women, with parts of the photograph obscured by official redactions.
See Also: Is Donald Trump in the Epstein Files?
One of the women in the image is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner and close associate, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Journalist Deepak Sharma, in a YouTube video, highlighted Clinton’s presence in the files and noted that Maxwell was convicted of facilitating the abuse of underage girls trafficked from several countries, including Morocco, France, the UK, Germany, and Russia.
The release of these images has revived public debate over Clinton’s past association with Epstein, particularly in light of his earlier personal controversies, including the Monica Lewinsky scandal during his presidency. While the documents do not include any court ruling or criminal charge against Clinton, they have renewed scrutiny of his links to Epstein and Maxwell.
Sharma also revisited Bill Clinton’s visit to India in November 2006, when he travelled to Delhi, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu under the banner of the Clinton Foundation. He claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly travelled from New York to Mumbai during the same period, citing references to emails included in the Epstein-related material. An email dated November 30, 2006, reportedly sent by Maxwell to Epstein, allegedly mentions her arrival in Mumbai, her hotel stay, and a meeting with Clinton.
The emails further suggest that Maxwell later travelled to Tamil Nadu and then onward to Thailand. These claims imply that while Clinton was engaged in official meetings with Indian political leaders and public appearances, Maxwell was allegedly present in India at the same time. Sharma alleged that Clinton spent private time with Maxwell during the visit.
Beyond Clinton, the Epstein files include references and images involving other prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, Mick Jagger, Chris Tucker, Bill Gates, and Michael Jackson. Some photographs featuring Jackson sparked online debate, though many users pointed out that the image was taken at the Apollo Theatre in New York in 2002 and did not include Epstein.
A DOJ-released photograph also showed Clinton, Jackson, singer Diana Ross, and others together, with several faces redacted. While these images have fuelled speculation online, no new legal conclusions have been drawn.
Observers also noted the limited presence of current US President Donald Trump in the latest document release, despite his past social association with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump’s name had earlier appeared on Epstein flight logs released in February 2025, prompting renewed calls for complete disclosure.
As more documents are expected to be released, scrutiny remains high over whether future disclosures will provide clearer answers about the extent of Epstein’s influence, the protection of elite figures, and why many questions surrounding the case remain unresolved.
[Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: