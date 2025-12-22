Bill Clinton Appears Repeatedly in Newly Released Epstein Files; Questions Emerge Over His 2006 India Visit

One of the women in the image is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner and close associate, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Journalist Deepak Sharma, in a YouTube video, highlighted Clinton’s presence in the files and noted that Maxwell was convicted of facilitating the abuse of underage girls trafficked from several countries, including Morocco, France, the UK, Germany, and Russia.

The release of these images has revived public debate over Clinton’s past association with Epstein, particularly in light of his earlier personal controversies, including the Monica Lewinsky scandal during his presidency. While the documents do not include any court ruling or criminal charge against Clinton, they have renewed scrutiny of his links to Epstein and Maxwell.

Sharma also revisited Bill Clinton’s visit to India in November 2006, when he travelled to Delhi, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu under the banner of the Clinton Foundation. He claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly travelled from New York to Mumbai during the same period, citing references to emails included in the Epstein-related material. An email dated November 30, 2006, reportedly sent by Maxwell to Epstein, allegedly mentions her arrival in Mumbai, her hotel stay, and a meeting with Clinton.

The emails further suggest that Maxwell later travelled to Tamil Nadu and then onward to Thailand. These claims imply that while Clinton was engaged in official meetings with Indian political leaders and public appearances, Maxwell was allegedly present in India at the same time. Sharma alleged that Clinton spent private time with Maxwell during the visit.