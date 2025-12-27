Trump’s Lax Approach to Antitrust Helps Spur Banner Year for Corporate Mergers

Global corporate mergers surged to near-record highs in 2025, driven in part by US President Donald Trump’s lax approach to antitrust enforcement.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that global dealmaking in 2025 topped $4 trillion, including 68 mergers worth $10 billion or more, highlighted by Netflix’s $72 billion bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery and a proposed $85 billion mega-merger between railway giants Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The US alone accounted for $2.3 trillion worth of mergers and acquisitions, which the Financial Times said highlighted the Trump administration’s role in green-lighting corporate consolidation.