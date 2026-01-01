'Don’t Ask Pointless Questions’: Vijayvargiya Loses Temper, Uses Objectionable Words at Journalist Over Indore Water Contamination Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya landed in controversy after he lost his temper and used an objectionable word while responding to media questions on the contaminated drinking water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. The incident, caught on camera, triggered political backlash and renewed scrutiny of administrative accountability.

The episode occurred on the night of December 31, 2025 as Vijayvargiya was addressing journalists. While initially responding calmly, the senior BJP leader became visibly agitated when questioned about delays in reimbursements for patients treated at private hospitals and the lack of adequate clean drinking water arrangements. He said, “Leave it, don’t ask pointless questions (fokat ke sawal mat pucho),” after which an argument followed and the minister used an objectionable word during a heated exchange with an NDTV journalist.