'Don’t Ask Pointless Questions’: Vijayvargiya Loses Temper, Uses Objectionable Words at Journalist Over Indore Water Contamination Crisis

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked controversy after using an objectionable word during a media interaction on Indore’s drinking water crisis.
He later apologised for the on-camera outburst amid the crisis that has impacted over 2,000 residents.
More than 200 people have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated municipal water.
Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya landed in controversy after he lost his temper and used an objectionable word while responding to media questions on the contaminated drinking water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. The incident, caught on camera, triggered political backlash and renewed scrutiny of administrative accountability.
The episode occurred on the night of December 31, 2025 as Vijayvargiya was addressing journalists. While initially responding calmly, the senior BJP leader became visibly agitated when questioned about delays in reimbursements for patients treated at private hospitals and the lack of adequate clean drinking water arrangements. He said, “Leave it, don’t ask pointless questions (fokat ke sawal mat pucho),” after which an argument followed and the minister used an objectionable word during a heated exchange with an NDTV journalist.
The video of the interaction went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Vijayvargiya later issued a statement expressing regret, saying “My team and I have been working continuously in the affected area for the past two days without sleep to improve the situation. My people are suffering due to contaminated water, and some have lost their lives. In this state of deep grief, my words came out wrong on a media question. I express my regret for this. However, I will not rest until my people are completely safe and healthy,” he said.
The opposition Congress seized on the incident, demanding Vijayvargiya’s resignation. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari shared the video online, accusing BJP leaders of arrogance and alleging that deaths linked to toxic water had risen into double digits. He urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek the minister’s resignation on moral grounds. He also wrote in another post “Indore gave the BJP an MP, nine MLAs, and a mayor. In return, BJP leaders poisoned Indore's water and abused those who asked questions.”
The water contamination crisis has exposed serious failures in the water supply and sanitation systems of India’s cleanest city, Indore. Health department data shows that over 2,000 residents fell ill after consuming contaminated municipal water. According to official figures, 212 patients were hospitalized, with at least 30 admitted to intensive care units. Fatality numbers remain disputed, with estimates ranging from seven to ten.
Investigations traced the contamination to the main water supply line in Bhagirathpura, near a police check post. The Indore Municipal Corporation said sewage from a newly constructed toilet—built without a proper septic tank—was discharged into a pit directly above the pipeline. A loose joint in the line allowed waste to seep into the drinking water. As the contamination occurred before local distribution, it spread widely and was detected late.
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, hearing public interest petitions, directed the state government and civic body to ensure an immediate supply of clean drinking water and free treatment for affected residents. The court has sought a detailed status report by January 2.
