International Scrutiny Grows as US Lawmakers Write to India Over Umar Khalid’s Five-Year Detention Under UAPA Without Trial

McGovern later took to social media to reveal that he had met the activist’s parents in Washington earlier this month. He wrote, “Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over five years without trial.” He further added that he and Raskin, along with their colleagues, were urging Indian authorities to act in accordance with international law.

There have been occasions when Khalid was granted interim bail, although on limited terms. Most recently, he was granted interim bail by a Karkardooma court from December 16 to December 29, 2025, to attend his sister’s wedding. However, the bail came with strict conditions, including an order directing Khalid to surrender on the evening of December 29, 2025. He was also required to provide his phone number, was given limited access to social media, allowed to interact only with family and friends, and directed to remain within the premises of the wedding venue.

Despite concerns and questions over the extended detention, Indian authorities have maintained that the law is necessary to tackle terrorism and threats to national security.

