International Scrutiny Grows as US Lawmakers Write to India Over Umar Khalid’s Five-Year Detention Under UAPA Without Trial

US lawmakers urge India to grant bail and ensure a fair, timely trial for activist Umar Khalid.
Lawmakers flag concerns over Khalid’s five-year pretrial detention under UAPA without trial.
Khalid denies allegations linked to the 2020 Delhi riots and has received only limited interim bail.
The prolonged pretrial detention of activist Umar Khalid has drawn international attention, as a group of United States lawmakers has written to India’s Ambassador in Washington. They have urged a fair and timely trial for the former JNU student, along with a request to grant bail to the activist. Umar Khalid was a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and was detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2020, for over five years.
The letter raised questions related to Khalid’s prolonged imprisonment without a fair trial, along with concerns regarding international legal standards. The main authors of the letter were Democratic Representatives Jim McGovern and Jamie Raskin; however, it also included Democratic lawmakers Chris Van Hollen, Peter Welch, Pramila Jayapal, Jan Schakowsky, Rashida Tlaib, and Lloyd Doggett as signatories.
Umar Khalid was arrested for allegedly playing a role in the conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020. He was arrested in September 2020 for his alleged involvement in orchestrating the riots, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 people. However, the allegations have been outrightly denied by Khalid and his associates, who have described the case as an attempt to target him for his differing political views and activism.
The US lawmakers clarified that they have “respect for India’s democratic institutions” but expressed concern over Khalid’s detention, which has now continued for years without the commencement of trial. They also sought a detailed explanation as to why judicial proceedings have taken more than five years since his arrest. They further highlighted that such prolonged detention raises serious due process concerns. The lawmakers also pointed to the use of pretrial detention under India’s anti-terror law and its implications for civil liberties, especially when trials are delayed indefinitely.
McGovern later took to social media to reveal that he had met the activist’s parents in Washington earlier this month. He wrote, “Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over five years without trial.” He further added that he and Raskin, along with their colleagues, were urging Indian authorities to act in accordance with international law.
There have been occasions when Khalid was granted interim bail, although on limited terms. Most recently, he was granted interim bail by a Karkardooma court from December 16 to December 29, 2025, to attend his sister’s wedding. However, the bail came with strict conditions, including an order directing Khalid to surrender on the evening of December 29, 2025. He was also required to provide his phone number, was given limited access to social media, allowed to interact only with family and friends, and directed to remain within the premises of the wedding venue.
Despite concerns and questions over the extended detention, Indian authorities have maintained that the law is necessary to tackle terrorism and threats to national security.
(SY)
