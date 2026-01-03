FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot Targeting New Year Eve in North Carolina; Month-Long Investigation Leads to Arrest of 18-Year-Old

US federal authorities have arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly plotting an ISIS-inspired attack that was planned to be executed on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina. They reported the arrest on Friday, 2 January 2026. The suspect is from Mint Hill and has been identified as Christian Sturdivant. Officials had been investigating the case for over a month, which led to the disruption of the planned attack even before its execution, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said online, “The FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS.” The efforts were congratulated by FBI Director Kash Patel, who applauded the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies that “undoubtedly saved lives.”