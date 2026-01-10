‘Focus on Your Own Country’: Supreme Leader Khamenei Takes Dig at Trump as Iran Faces Widespread Protests and Crackdown

“There are also those whose work is destruction,” he said, referring to damage to property during demonstrations. He accused vandals of harming their own country “just to please the President of America.” He even drew historical comparisons, saying people often fall when they are at the height of their power. He said, “As for that fellow (Trump) who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the whole world, he should also know that usually the despots and arrogant powers of the world, such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the likes of them, were overthrown exactly when they were at the peak of their pride. This one will be overthrown as well.”

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, also made a statement saying that the protesters would receive “decisive, maximum” punishment “without any legal leniency.” The remarks pointed towards strict legal action against people as the unrest continues. Security forces are responding with tear gas and arrests to tackle the unrest, which also includes the deployment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. There has also been a nationwide internet and communication blackout in Iran to control the flow of information from the country to the world.