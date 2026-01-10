‘Focus on Your Own Country’: Supreme Leader Khamenei Takes Dig at Trump as Iran Faces Widespread Protests and Crackdown

Iran’s protests have spread across all 31 provinces, leaving over 65 dead and thousands detained.
Supreme Leader Khamenei accused the US and Donald Trump of fueling unrest and having “Iranian blood on their hands.”
Authorities intensified crackdowns with arrests, IRGC deployment and internet shutdowns as Trump warned of retaliation.
Iran has been witnessing protests for more than two weeks now, spreading across the country through all 31 provinces. The number of people killed has risen to over 65, with thousands facing detention. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed supporters on January 9, 2026, accusing the US of instigating the “violence.” He accused Trump of being “arrogant” and having “the blood of Iranians on his hands,” referring to the 12-day war in June in the Middle East.
The protests were initially over economic distress but have now turned into anti-government demonstrations. There have also been violent crackdowns by the government, as Khamenei dismissed the protesters as “vandals” who are trying to “please the President of the United States.” He said that external powers are responsible for the violence, causing unrest in the country. He further added that Trump should focus on his own country rather than getting involved in Iran.
“There are also those whose work is destruction,” he said, referring to damage to property during demonstrations. He accused vandals of harming their own country “just to please the President of America.” He even drew historical comparisons, saying people often fall when they are at the height of their power. He said, “As for that fellow (Trump) who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the whole world, he should also know that usually the despots and arrogant powers of the world, such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the likes of them, were overthrown exactly when they were at the peak of their pride. This one will be overthrown as well.”
Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, also made a statement saying that the protesters would receive “decisive, maximum” punishment “without any legal leniency.” The remarks pointed towards strict legal action against people as the unrest continues. Security forces are responding with tear gas and arrests to tackle the unrest, which also includes the deployment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. There has also been a nationwide internet and communication blackout in Iran to control the flow of information from the country to the world.
Meanwhile, Trump remarked from the White House that Washington is “closely watching” developments, voicing support for the protesters and their safety. The US has further warned that any action against the protesters would result in a response “where it hurts,” clarifying that this would not involve “boots on the ground.”
Trump also described the protests as “extraordinary,” blaming Iranian leaders for the long-standing mistreatment of citizens. The internet shutdown and use of lethal force have drawn attention from the UN human rights chief.
While Trump described the protests as “extraordinary” and blamed Iranian leaders for long-standing mistreatment of citizens, Tehran has rejected claims of US influence and accused Washington and “foreign agents” of fomenting unrest.
International rights bodies, including the UN human rights chief, have also raised alarms over the internet shutdown and use of lethal force. Trump has shown concern for the protesters, saying, “I just hope the protesters in Iran are going to be safe because it is a very dangerous place right now.”
