Illinois, Minnesota Sue Over Trump Immigration Agents Who ‘Have Acted as Occupiers’

By Jessica Corbett

Illinois and Minnesota, along with targeted cities in both states, filed a pair of federal lawsuits on Monday in hopes of ending deadly operations by President Donald Trump administration’s intended to hunt down and deport immigrants.

Trump has sent thousands of US Department of Homeland Security agents—including from Customs and Border Protection (CBP ) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—to the Twin Cities in recent days for an operation that resulted in the death of Renee Good, a US citizen and mother fatally shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis.

Amid the mounting violence by federal agents in Minnesota and the Trump administration’s related propaganda—which have fueled protests across the country—the state’s Democratic attorney general, Keith Ellison , plus the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, took aim at DHS, CBP, ICE, and various agency leaders in a US district court.