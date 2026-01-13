Illinois, Minnesota Sue Over Trump Immigration Agents Who ‘Have Acted as Occupiers’

By Jessica Corbett
Illinois and Minnesota, along with targeted cities in both states, filed a pair of federal lawsuits on Monday in hopes of ending deadly operations by President administration’s intended to hunt down and deport immigrants.
Trump has sent thousands of agents—including from ) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—to the Twin Cities in recent days for an operation that resulted in the death of Renee Good, a US citizen and mother by a federal officer in Minneapolis.
Amid the mounting violence by federal agents in Minnesota and the Trump administration’s related propaganda—which have fueled across the country—the state’s Democratic attorney general, , plus the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, took aim at DHS, CBP, ICE, and various agency leaders in a US district court.
“Defendants claim this unprecedented surge of agents is necessary to fight fraud,” the complaint, filed in the District of Minnesota. “In reality, the massive deployment of armed agents to Minnesota bears no connection to that stated objective and instead reflects an alarming escalation of the Trump administration’s retaliatory actions towards the state.”
In a Monday statement, Ellison that “the unlawful deployment of thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents is hurting Minnesota.”
“People are being racially profiled, harassed, terrorized, and assaulted,” he noted. “Schools have gone into lockdown. Businesses have been forced to close. Minnesota police are spending countless hours dealing with the chaos ICE is causing. This federal invasion of the Twin Cities has to stop, so today I am suing DHS to bring it to an end.”
As footage of an ICE officer shooting Good began to circulate online last week, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly the agency to “get the fuck out” of his city. On Monday, he added that “when federal actions undermine public safety, harm our neighbors, and violate constitutional rights, we have a responsibility to act. That’s exactly what we’re doing today.”
Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota this year followed the September of “Operation Midway Blitz” in Illinois, which targeted Chicago and its suburbs—where immigration agents have also multiple people in recent months, including one .
“Border Patrol agents and ICE officers have acted as occupiers rather than officers of the law,” Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Monday. “They randomly, and often violently, question residents. Without warrants or probable cause, they brutally detain citizens and noncitizens alike.”
“They use tear gas and other chemical weapons against bystanders, injuring dozens, including , the elderly, and local police officers,” he continued. “I filed this lawsuit to stand up for the safety of the people of Illinois and the sovereignty of our state.”
The , filed in the Northern District of Illinois, followed another from the state and city of Chicago that blocked Trump’s attempt to deploy the National Guard in the area, as he had done in Los Angeles, California and , DC. At the end of last month, the president troops would leave Chicago, LA, and Portland, Oregon, but also said that “we will come back.”
Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker—a frequent critic of the president—said Monday that “Illinois is once again taking to court to hold his administration accountable for their unlawful tactics, unnecessary escalations, and flagrant abuses of power.”
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson emphasized that “these actions weren’t just unlawful; they were cruel, needlessly inflicting fear and harm on our communities.”
“My administration will forcefully protect our residents’ rights and hold anyone accountable who abuses their power,” Johnson pledged. “Nobody is above the law. This lawsuit is about ensuring there is accountability for the lawless actions of the and justice for the Chicagoans who have been wronged.”
In statements to multiple media outlets, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin made clear that the Trump administration plans to fight back against both states’ moves. She the Illinois filing “a baseless lawsuit,” and of the Minnesota case, “We have the Constitution on our side on this, and we look forward to proving that in court.”
Meanwhile, critics of the Trump administration, and particularly its immigration operations, welcomed the new suits.
Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), a daughter of immigrants, in a post about the suit in her state that “DHS’s terror force is the greatest threat to our safety. Their militarized invasion of our cities puts us all at risk. They need to be defunded. They need to be held accountable. In the streets, in Congress, and in courts, we will fight to protect our communities, and we will win.”
This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article.
(SY)
