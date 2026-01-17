The Peacemakers: Meet Venezuelans Who are Fighting to Free Political Detainees

It all starts with the family

Several independent advocacy groups are the protagonists of the local push for the release of Venezuelan political prisoners: the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Venezuela (Comité por la Liberación de los Presos Políticos, CLIPPVE) and the Committee of Mothers for the Defense of the Truth (Comité de las Madres en Defensa de la Verdad), among others.

Relatives (especially women), supporters from the general public, and even former political prisoners participate in these activities. They have also brought food and medicines to their loved ones over the years, whenever visits were allowed inside prison facilities.

Their actions are not confined to a particular political affiliation. Last year, the then-active Committee for the Defense of the Venezuelan Migrants (Comité por la Defensa de los Migrantes Venezolanos) pushed for the return of the 252 Venezuelan migrants unjustly imprisoned by the Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele administrations at El Salvador’s infamous CECOT mega prison. Followers of Nicolás Maduro are also allegedly included among the people currently considered political prisoners in Venezuela.

The power of organization

“Organization is key for the defense of human rights,” said Marino Alvarado, attorney and activist, during an open meeting held in August 1, 2024 between families, human rights non-profits and press members at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, held in the midst of the 2024 post-electoral repression.

“Let’s find each other, let’s get organized, and you will be better able to support your loved ones,” Alvarado then recommended. He spoke from lived experience, as the Demanding Coordinator for the Venezuelan Program for Education and Action in Human Rights (Provea), another renowned Venezuelan human rights NGO, founded in 1988.

By the end of the meeting, those words seemed to come alive. As the press was leaving the meeting that day, a group of relatives was observed around the table, carefully speaking with Alvarado and drafting ideas on paper. Some of those faces could be found later in activities of their own as the CLIPPVE, always carrying black fabric with a constant appeal in white lettering: Liberen A Los Presos Políticos (Free the Political Prisoners).

Nonviolence and immense courage shape the current actions of Venezuelan advocacy groups: candlelight vigils, prayers, pages of names of their loved ones, and camaraderie. In the past, some have even seen unprovoked attacks from unidentified groups, including the Committee of Mothers near the Venezuelan Supreme Court on August 5, 2025.

Families who are waiting near Venezuelan detention centers — confirmed releases have so far come without previous notice — now face spells of colder weather, lack of public transportation and scarce (open) support from outsiders. The fear of repressive practices by the current Delcy Rodríguez administration has not subsided.

They are soldiering on together, focusing on social media as their primary medium of communication, using hashtags such as #QueSeanTodos.