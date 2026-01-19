FBI Raids Virginia Motel; Indian-Origin Couple and three other Arrested for Drug and Sex Trafficking

Federal and local agencies raided the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, Virginia, arresting an Indian-origin couple and three accomplices
Kosha and Tarun Sharma allegedly allowed prostitution and narcotics sales to operate from the motel’s third floor
The accused face conspiracy charges related to the distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl
An Indian-origin couple, along with three other accomplices, have been arrested in Virginia, United States. The arrests followed an FBI-led raid carried out on January 15, 2026, at a motel allegedly used as a hub for drug distribution and sex trafficking. The operation came after a multi-year investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies into criminal activities at the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, northern Virginia.
The accused couple includes Kosha Sharma (52) and Tarun Sharma (55) who operated the motel under the name Kosha LLC, which has leased and managed the property since May 2023, according to court documents. The Sharmas, who are married, are alleged to have allowed prostitution and drug trafficking to operate from the third floor of the motel, while continuing to accommodate regular guests on the lower floors. Investigators allege that the couple took a share of the profits generated from the illegal activities.
Federal prosecutors allege that Kosha Sharma, also known as “Ma” or “Mama K,” actively facilitated the operation by directing customers seeking prostitutes or narcotics to the third floor and alerting occupants when police were nearby, at times preventing officers from entering the rooms. Tarun Sharma, known as “Pop” or “Pa,” is accused of being complicit in the operation.
Between May 28, 2025, and December 17, 2025, undercover agents from the Prince William County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), posing as prostitutes, pimps, and clients, conducted nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled narcotics purchases at the motel. Of the drug transactions, 11 involved fentanyl and four involved cocaine. Authorities allege that at least eight women were trafficked through the motel.
Three additional individuals — Margo Waldon Pierce, Joshua Roderick, and Rashard Perrish Smith — were also arrested during the early-morning raid. According to court documents, Pierce allegedly distributed illegal narcotics during all 15 controlled drug purchases conducted by undercover agents. Smith, along with unnamed associates, is accused of arranging prostitution services, charging between $80 and $150 per encounter.
According to a Department of Justice press release dated January 16, 2026, all five defendants made their initial court appearance on Friday, January 16, 2026. They face charges of conspiracy related to the distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl. If convicted, the accused face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
“Drug trafficking and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. She further added, “Our office is committed to dismantling criminal enterprises that profit from human suffering.”
