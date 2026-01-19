FBI Raids Virginia Motel; Indian-Origin Couple and three other Arrested for Drug and Sex Trafficking

An Indian-origin couple, along with three other accomplices, have been arrested in Virginia, United States. The arrests followed an FBI-led raid carried out on January 15, 2026, at a motel allegedly used as a hub for drug distribution and sex trafficking. The operation came after a multi-year investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies into criminal activities at the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, northern Virginia.

The accused couple includes Kosha Sharma (52) and Tarun Sharma (55) who operated the motel under the name Kosha LLC, which has leased and managed the property since May 2023, according to court documents. The Sharmas, who are married, are alleged to have allowed prostitution and drug trafficking to operate from the third floor of the motel, while continuing to accommodate regular guests on the lower floors. Investigators allege that the couple took a share of the profits generated from the illegal activities.