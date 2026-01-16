UGC Notifies New ‘Promotion of Equity’ Regulations to Tackle Discrimination in Higher Education

Scope and Supervision of Anti-Discrimination Initiatives

Monitoring and enforcement form a key pillar of the new framework. The UGC will establish a monitoring mechanism, including campus visits and information calls, and will constitute a national-level monitoring committee with representatives of statutory councils, commissions and civil society. Institutions must submit annual reports on the functioning of their Equal Opportunity Centres to the UGC and relevant authorities. Failure to comply can attract stringent consequences, ranging from debarment from UGC schemes and grants to loss of recognition and the right to offer degree, distance learning or online programmes.

The regulations place a clear duty on every HEI to restrain discrimination and promote equity among students, faculty, staff and management. Institutions are prohibited from permitting or condoning any form of discrimination, and the head of the institution is vested with the responsibility and authority to ensure compliance. The rules require institutions to adopt protective and preventive measures to safeguard stakeholders from discrimination without prejudice to caste, creed, religion, language, gender or disability.

The notification of the 2026 regulations follows sustained scrutiny of caste and other forms of discrimination in higher education and is a direct result of a plea filed in the Supreme Court by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. Both Vemula and Tadvi committed suicide because of caste discrimination in their respective institutions, triggering a massive movement against the pervasiveness of discrimination in India’s education landscape.

Following the directive, the UGC had published a draft version of the regulations in February 2025 for public consultation. The rules, then, were criticized for excluding definitions of ‘harassment’ and ‘victimisation’, which were covered in 2012 rules. The definition of ‘discrimination’ was also critiqued for not covering ‘language’ and ‘ethnicity’. These have not been addressed in the final regulations either.

The draft rules faced further opposition from the All India OBC Students Association for not covering OBCs under the definition of ‘caste discrimination’. Another major point of contention was a provision for penalising ‘false complaints’ through fines and disciplinary proceedings. Both of these points have been accounted for in the final regulations.

Now, how effectively these provisions are implemented across campuses will determine whether the regulations translate into tangible protection and equity for students and staff.

