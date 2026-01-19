Sharia-Free America Caucus Sparks Debate over Immigration and Religious Freedom; Lawmakers Warns “Sharia is a Direct Threat to U.S. Constitution”

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched the Sharia-Free America Caucus, an initiative they say is aimed at opposing what they describe as the growing influence of Sharia law in the United States. The caucus was founded by Rep. Keith Self (Texas-03) and Rep. Chip Roy (Texas-21) and has expanded rapidly since its formation on December 18, 2025.

According to its organizers, the caucus now includes 26 members from 17 states, a development supporters say reflects increasing concern among conservative lawmakers over immigration, national identity, and the role of religion in public life.

Announcing the caucus, Rep. Self said it was created to defend constitutional principles and Western political traditions. “Preserving the American way of life is essential to protecting civil liberties and upholding the United States Constitution,” he said. “Sharia stands in direct opposition to our country and is totally anathema to the concept of individual freedom and our founding principles.”

Rep. Roy echoed those concerns, framing the issue as a direct threat to the U.S. legal system. “Sharia is a direct threat to our Constitution and Western values and seeks to replace our legal system and erode our basic freedoms,” Roy said. He added that immigration policy must confront what he described as an ideological challenge, arguing that “the preservation of America and Western civilization depends on it.” Several caucus members have said their opposition to Sharia law informs their support for stricter immigration policies.