Trump Threatens EU with 'Tariff Card' over Greenland; European Leaders Stand in 'Full Solidarity'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was "completely wrong" to apply tariffs on allies for pursuing collective security within NATO, adding that Britain would raise the issue directly with the US administration. “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” he said.

Calling the tariff threat "unacceptable," French President Emmanuel Macron said Europeans would respond in a united and coordinated manner should the measures be confirmed. He said France's participation in a Denmark-organized exercise in Greenland reflects France's commitment to national sovereignty and independence, stressing that "no intimidation or threat will influence us." The German government said it was coordinating closely with European partners and that an appropriate response would be decided jointly in due course.

The episode has also reignited debate over whether the EU should activate stronger defensive trade tools, including the bloc's so-called "bazooka," the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), and has further complicated the politics surrounding EU-US trade arrangements in the European Parliament.

Lange said the US step would amount to another breach of the political EU-US tariff and trade deal agreed in Scotland in July 2025. “China and Russia must be having ‍a field day,” said EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, “They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies.”

Cyprus, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said late Saturday it had called an emergency meeting for Sunday, with ambassadors from the EU's 27 member states set to convene to coordinate next steps.

