Trump Threatens EU with 'Tariff Card' over Greenland; European Leaders Stand in 'Full Solidarity'

Key Points
US President Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on EU countries who oppose the US taking control of Greenland.
EU leaders have called the threat a “dangerous downward spiral”, emphasising 'full solidarity' with Greenland and Denmark.
The move marks another breach in the tariff and trade deal between the EU and US agreed to last year. The 27 EU members will hold an emergency meeting to coordinate next steps.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to play his cliched ‘Tariff Card’ on several European countries in order to acquire Greenland. After receiving major pushback from the kingdom of Denmark over the Greenland situation, Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK, unless Denmark cedes the control of the arctic nation to the USA. This move by the Trump administration has drawn reproach from major European leaders prompting a call for an EU-level response.
Trump announced his objective in a Truth Social post, stating that the US would levy a 10% tariff on above listed countries, beginning 1 February 2026. This will increase to 25% on 1 June 2026, he continued, and would stay in force until “a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total Purchase of Greenland.” The post concluded by saying that the US is open to immediate negotiation with any of the listed countries, despite them having put “Global Peace and Security” at risk by pushing back against the US’s takeover of Greenland.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was surprised: “Earlier this week, we had a constructive meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio. The purpose of the increased military presence in Greenland, to which the President refers, is to enhance security in the Arctic.” He added that Denmark was in close contact with the European Commission. Replying to Trump’s threat, EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said, “The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” she added. “Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called the threats "unacceptable" in comments to national news agency NTB, saying threats have no place among allies and reiterating Norway's support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said issues among allies are best resolved through discussion, not pressure, warning that tariffs could harm transatlantic relations and trigger a dangerous downward spiral. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson rejected the tariff as "blackmail," saying Sweden "will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed" and arguing the matter should be handled at EU level.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was "completely wrong" to apply tariffs on allies for pursuing collective security within NATO, adding that Britain would raise the issue directly with the US administration. “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” he said.
Calling the tariff threat "unacceptable," French President Emmanuel Macron said Europeans would respond in a united and coordinated manner should the measures be confirmed. He said France's participation in a Denmark-organized exercise in Greenland reflects France's commitment to national sovereignty and independence, stressing that "no intimidation or threat will influence us." The German government said it was coordinating closely with European partners and that an appropriate response would be decided jointly in due course.
The episode has also reignited debate over whether the EU should activate stronger defensive trade tools, including the bloc's so-called "bazooka," the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), and has further complicated the politics surrounding EU-US trade arrangements in the European Parliament.
Lange said the US step would amount to another breach of the political EU-US tariff and trade deal agreed in Scotland in July 2025. “China and Russia must be having a field day,” said EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, “They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies.”
Cyprus, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said late Saturday it had called an emergency meeting for Sunday, with ambassadors from the EU's 27 member states set to convene to coordinate next steps.
Inputs from IANS
[VS/DS]
Suggested Reading: