Under Pressure From Trump, Venezuela’s Leader Signs Bill Opening Oil Industry to Privatization

“Imperfectly, Venezuela has for most of the last century sought to manage its oil and gas reserves to advance its national interest, rather than that of outside investors,” he noted. “Brutal sanctions and the threat of still more military action from the Trump regime are now forcing Venezuela to turn from that history and make its oil available to Big Oil at discount rates and to agree that investor disputes should be resolved at corporate-friendly international tribunals.”

“This is imperial policy to benefit Big Oil, not Americans—and certainly not Venezuelans,” Weissman stressed. “Even still, US oil companies are likely to be reluctant to invest heavily in Venezuela without US government guarantees—a likely next step in Trump’s oil imperialism, unless Congress moves proactively to block it.”

Both chambers of the US Congress are narrowly controlled by Trump’s Republican Party, and they have so far failed to pass war powers resolutions aimed at stopping more military action in Venezuela and the administration’s bombings of boats allegedly smuggling drugs in international waters—all of which some American lawmakers and other experts have argued are illegal.

When Trump’s secretary of state and acting national security adviser, Marco Rubio, testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—on which he previously served—on Wednesday, he insisted that the president wasn’t planning for any more military action in Venezuela, but would take it, potentially without congressional authorization, in “self-defense.”

Rubio also laid out how the United States intends to continue controlling Venezuelan oil and related profits, telling senators that Venezuela’s government will submit periodic budgets, and as long as they comply with preset restrictions, the Trump administration will release funds from a US Treasury blocked account.

After the legislation passed Thursday, the Trump administration began easing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, with the Treasury issuing a general license authorizing certain activities involving Venezuelan-origin oil.

